Shakira's outfit for Viktor & Rolf's Paris Fashion Week 2023 Haute Couture show wins the internet: "No is the new yes"

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Colombian singer Shakira stepped out in Paris for the iconic Viktor & Rolf's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show. For the event, Shakira wore a white trench coat dress, which featured a huge "NO" on the front instead of the collar.

The Hips Don't Lie singer's white trench coat with a huge "NO" sign was initially released via Viktor & Rolf's Fall 2008 collection. The look was loved by many fans, who claimed that the giant "NO" was one of the interesting features of the dress.

While many fans were impressed by Shakira's white trench coat dress and left multiple positive comments, a few opted for hilarious comments.

Fans react to Shakira's "No" dress for the Paris Fashion Week Viktor & Rolf's Haute Couture 2023 fashion show

The iconic diva is used to winning fans' hearts with her amazing fashion sense. It was no surprise that her latest appearance during Paris Fashion Week for the Viktor & Rolf show did the same.

Viktor & Rolf is a 30-year-old brand founded by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The brand has often offered pieces that take a humorous approach to fashion in a unique surrealist way. For 2023, the label offered petite dresses made in non-traditional silhouettes and shapes.

While the collection certainly mesmerized fans, the front row filled with celebrities like Camilla Cabello, Emrata, and Shakira went viral. The Columbian singer commanded attention in an icy white coat dress.

While many fans were excited when they saw the dress's huge "NO" lettering, others thought the dress was sassy and divine. Some supported the "No" dress by saying, "No is an emotion" and "a full sentence."

Fans also called her "queen" and "icon." Other than compliments, many fans used memes to laud the artist. Many also appreciated the dress as they said it was wonderful and they loved it. Meanwhile, one person called it a Halloween look.

More about Viktor & Rolf's Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall 2023 show

The Fall 2023 show by the label was given a conceptual and entertaining theme. The dresses were designed using the tiniest garments, most prominently bathing suits. However, these bathing suits were far from conventional and were designed with intriguing looks.

Features such as rigid ruffles, rows of bows, plunging necklines, three different bikinis on top of each other to give a tipsy effect, and more were highlights of the show. To top it all off, the models were given headless mannequins hanging onto their backs to attract the eyes of the audience.

Although it wasn't as peculiar as the pieces presented in the collection, the Waka Waka singer's "No" dress was a highlight of the show. Besides the "No" detail, the design was minimal and clad in ivory hue. The tailored design was lined with golden metallic studs to add a classic charm.

