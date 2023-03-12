“I’ve had a very rough year”: Shakira reflects on Gerard Pique split during Fallon show performance

Colombian singer Shakira recently opened up about her split from former footballer Gerard Pique.

On the March 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 46-year-old star appeared alongside Argentinian DJ Bizarrap and discussed how her painful breakup inspired the song.

"I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me. It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions."

The song BZRP Music Session #53 was released in January 2023 and has several references to her former relationship with her longtime boyfriend Pique. Speaking about the relatability of the song with other women, she continued:

"I feel that after we put out this song, I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much cr*p the way I had to. And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways."

Shakira's son urged her to collaborate with DJ Bizarrap

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira revealed that her 10-year-old son, Milan, urged her to collaborate with DJ Bizarrap since he is the latter's fan.

"He told me, 'Mom, you've got to collaborate with Bizarrap. You have to get on a song with Bizarrap because you guys are gonna be No. 1.' And he sent a voice note to my manager, Jaime. He said, 'Jaime, you got to put my mom together with Bizarrap on a song because they're gonna be No. 1.' And he was right."

So far, Shakira and DJ Bizarrap's new track has broken 14 Guinness World Records. The song became the most-viewed Latin track on YouTube within 24 hours of its release and the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify.

The Hips Don't Lie singer and Pique announced their split after 11 years via a joint statement issued in June 2022.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

As per Page Six, the songstress learned about Gerard's affair after she noticed that her jam kept disappearing, and neither he nor their kids ate it.

The duo crossed each other's paths in 2010 while shooting for Shakira's song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). They confirmed their romance the following year by sharing a picture together on Instagram. The former duo share two sons - Milan (10) and Sasha (8).

Gerard recently made his romance public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, by sharing a selfie on Instagram.

