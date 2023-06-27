Paris Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world. The fashion week brings together both established and up-and-coming fashion labels to showcase their newest collections and set international trends.

Famous people from all over the world congregate at these runway shows, and this year was no exception as superstars like Zendaya, Jared Leto, and many more were in attendance.

Here are the five best-dressed celebrities who attended Paris Fashion Week 2023.

1) Maluma

Take a look the three outfits Maluma sported for different runway shows (Image via Sportskeeda)

Colombian music sensation, Maluma, attended the runway presentations of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Dior during Paris Fashion Week 2023.

For LV's show, he sported an eye-catching check-style loose-fit blazer with matching short trousers. His entire outfit featured soft green as the base color with multi-colored accents all over. Maluma accessorized his look with a chunky dog and bone-shaped silver embellished chain and pendant and a pair of LV loafers.

He attended the Givenchy show wearing a daring black blazer, t-shirt, and baggy blue trousers. A similar dog pendant necklace and maroon leather boots completed his ensemble.

For Dior's runway show, he donned an all-gray suit for a more formal appearance. He completed his look with a white shirt, a black tie, and black patent leather shoes.

2) Pharrell Williams

The Happy sensation was seen sporting multiple gold and diamond chain necklaces as well as an embroidered baseball cap from his company, Humanrace, while sitting in the first row at the Loewe's Spring 2024 fashion show with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their son, Rocket Williams.

However, the spotlight was on his high-end bag, a yellow Speedy bag dubbed the "Millionaire" that is rumored to cost $1 million.

The handbag is said to come with diamond-studded "LV" locks and yellow-gold hardware. It is made of tan and yellow crocodile leather with tan accents.

The singer also appeared at Kenzo's runway show, where he sported an all-black coordinated set, embellished with Kenzo Paris lettering in white. He carried the same yellow bag for the brand's show.

3) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, the reality-TV personality and SKIMS mogul, is already a fashion phenomenon, so her arrival at Paris Fashion Week was no surprise. Kim attended Louis Vuitton's runway show, alongside stars like Jared Leto, Maluma, and Zendaya.

Kim donned a matching box-print top and leggings from LV's most recent collection. She accessorized her look with a voluminous faux fur coat. The reality personality wore minimal makeup and wore her hair in open wavy curls.

The actress completed her ensemble with a soft, plush purse tied around her waist and translucent strap heels.

4) Zendaya

The Euphoria protagonist, Zendaya, also attended Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton runway show wearing a dazzling ensemble from head to toe. She donned a completely sequined top and matching sequined pants with a plunging neckline. In addition, she complemented her ensemble with a variety of accouterments, including a pendant and chain set, stacked bracelets, and rings. A black LV handbag completed her look.

For those who are unaware, Louis Vuitton announced Zendaya as their house ambassador earlier this year, making her the face of the brand's classic Capucines bag.

5) Jared Leto

Marvel's Morbius superstar, Jared Leto, attended Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's runway shows at the Paris Fashion Week. Leto wore an all-black ensemble with a voluminous fur coat for the Givenchy presentation, which he removed later in the show. His all-black suit was complemented by pearl and stone necklaces.

Jared Leto sported an all-white ensemble for LV's runway appearance, which included a white easy-fitting jacket and a corresponding white skirt. He wore dramatic pink and red eye makeup to add a punch of color to his look.

