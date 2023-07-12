Nike Sabrina 1 "Ionic" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date and more details explored

The sportswear giant Nike has continued to maintain its dominance in terms of signing deasl with basketball players. The label recently signed a deal with WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.

The swoosh label will be adding Sabrina 1 sneaker model to its basketball silhouette list. The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear brand has had a successful first half of 2023, as it released multiple technologically advanced sneakers.

The latest colorway to be unveiled by the label is Sabrina 1 "Ionic," which comes clad in a Photon Dust hue. The pair is clad in a neutral color palette and will suit the taste of sophisticated sneakerheads.

A release date for the Sabrina 1 "Ionic" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on August 3, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 "Ionic" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 "Ionic" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The American professional basketball player and WNBA's New York Liberty star player is making history as she collaborated with the swoosh label.

Ionesco became the first female basketball player to release a signature shoe's unisex line. The basketball sneaker model is designed to provide support and comfort to the players, while the weight of the sneakers is kept light.

The model features a full length react-cushioning and zoom air unit in the forefoot to add in extra comfort. The sneaker model is meant to inspire the next generation of hoopers and help them move both on and off the court.

In a press release Keey Sobol, vice-president of Global Women's team and Organized Sports said:

"“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc. We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

The sneaker model forefoot sole unit provides high energy return and responsiveness while keeping the shank in the midfoot stabilized to keep players balanced. Furthermore, the midfoot band system and lockdown cables help in securing the foot and avoid slippage.

The shoe was designed inspired by Ionescu's national heritage. The forefoot and eye-stays are featured with intricate embroidery patterns, which pay homage to traditional Romanian art and architecture.

The prominent details like dotted "i," representing Ionescu's last name is placed on the top, heel and outsoles of the shoe.

The swoosh logo is placed upon the medial side of the sneaker. More details like "Anyone, Anywhere" are added on the shoe to reference Ionescu's competitive spirit.

Sabrina Ionescu's signature sneaker collection is for every basketball player including men, women and children. Sabrina is joining in the list of Nike's previous female partners including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Megan Rapinoe. The collaboration with Ionescu expands the already growing team of female collaborators of the swoosh label.

The Nike Sabrina 1 "Ionic" sneaker is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on August 3, 2023, at a retail price of $125.

Poll : 0 votes