"Influenced by Kobes": Fans compare the newly unveiled Nike x Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1 sneakers to Kobe sneakers

Nike has continued to maintain its position as the number one sportswear label in 2023. The brand led a successful first three months as it updated its classic sneaker models with iconic makeovers and launched the latest technologically advanced sneakers alongside it.

The swoosh label has added new sneaker models like Jordan 23/7, Ja 1, Tatum 1, and Air Max 270 Go to its catalog. The latest to be unveiled by the label is alongside the female champion of WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu. The duo has unveiled the first signature sneaker, dubbed the Sabrina 1 to its catalog.

Fans have always enjoyed the swoosh label's efforts in women inclusion and they were excited to hear the news. However, they were unable to ignore the fact that the shoe resembled basketball legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker details.

Under the official post, @its_the_zed_yall commented:

@its_the_zed_yall commented "Influenced by Kobes. I think they are" (Image via @nike / Instagram)

Not only did @its_the_zed_yall see the similarities, but many others also thought the shoe resembled previous Kobe models.

Fans' reaction to the Nike x Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1 sneakers

Fans' reaction to the Nike x Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sabrina Ionescu is the newest signature athlete for the swoosh label and the duo has just unveiled the latest signature shoe model, the Sabrina 1 as a part of their roster. The model is meant to inspire next generation of hoopers and help them move both on and off the court.

As soon as fans saw the sneaker model of the current living legend of WNBA players, Sabrina Ionescu's models, they couldn't help but notice how similar they were to the previous sneakers from Kobe's signature line with the swoosh label.

A few fans compared the sneaker to Kobe 11 sneaker, while others to Kobe 5. Another fan commented that the shoe looked like Kobe's Mamba Fury.

@swagcrew28 commented that if Kobe were still alive, these shoes would have been their focal model this year. Besides Kobe Bryant's shoe line, many others compared it to Kyrie Irving's signature line.

Fans compared Sabrina 1 to the Kyrie Irving's signature line (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans compared the shoes to the Kyrie 4 sneaker model and the Kyrie 8 sneaker model. They also said these sneakers were a combination of Kyrie and GT Cut sneaker lines.

Another person compared the shoes to a mix of Kyrie and Pegasus running shoes. The latest sneaker caused a lot of stir amongst the fans as they were excited to finally see basketball shoes for women. A few fans went as far as saying they were better than Ja Morant's recently released Ja 1 sneaker model.

Fans appreciate the Sabrina 1 more than recently released Ja 1 sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans congratulated Sabrina and Nike for bringing out a woman's signature sneaker line. Sabrina is joining the roster of other great players such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and more.

Fans also loved Nike's Sabrina 1 sneaker design and compared it to other already successful sneaker models, which is nothing less than a compliment.

Lonescu is the first woman basketball player to release unisex signature line with the swoosh label. The Nike Sabrina 1 sneaker model provides comfort and support while keeping the shoe lightweight. It features a full-length react-cushioning and zoom-air unit in the forefoot to provide comfort.

