Nike Kobe Bryant shoes: All about the new collection as Vanessa Bryant makes a special announcement

Nike is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant by announcing a partnership with Vanessa Bryant. Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, took to her Instagram handle to officially announce the collaboration on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The partnership with Bryant's wife, Vannessa Bryant, aims to inspire youth participation in sports and encourage a new generation of athletes. The new long-term contract will produce both apparel and footwear lines from Bryant's Zoom Kobe series, announced officially by Nike and Vanessa.

All about Nike x Vanessa Bryant contract to honor Kobe Bryant's legacy

In partnership with Vanessa Bryant, Nike is improving its relationship with the Bryant family. The first pair of shoes that will be released after the announcement will be the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambaciata Sweet 16," which will honor Kobe's daughter Gigi Bryant.

The highlight of the collaboration comes from the announcement that all the proceeds and profits from the pair of shoes will go towards the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Vanessa Bryant announced the exciting news in an Instagram post via her handle @vanessabryant, captioned,

"We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world. With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF)."

Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the basketball world with a game-changing lineage of basketball kicks. Nike's president and CEO, John Donahoe, left a message of love for Kobe from the label. He said,

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game. His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

The release information will be shared later, announced Nike, for the upcoming Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" iteration. The partnership between Nike x Vanessa Bryant pays homage to Kobe and his daughter Gigi, who died in a plane crash in 2020 along with seven others. Vanessa's Instagram post further read,

“I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter's global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you! With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy."

As part of the new partnership, Nike and Vanessa will also work together to establish a youth basketball center, which will be situated in Southern California.

According to Nike, Bryant's family will continue to outfit the WNBA and NBA players who are to carry the legacy of Mamba Mentality.

