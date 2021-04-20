Why did Vanessa Bryant end Kobe's contract with Nike? Fans praise her for "smart business move"

Kobe Bryant's estate has decided not to renew its long-standing contract with Nike. According to reports, Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, decided not to renew the contract for Kobe's releases.

ESPN's Nick DePaula confirmed that Vanessa did not renew the contract.

At 6:36 AM today I received a text:



“Vanessa Bryant did not renew contract. Kobe and Nike are done.”



I’ve been working since to confirm what this means ahead for the Nike / Kobe Bryant partnership.



As of right now — there is no ongoing contract for future Kobe releases. pic.twitter.com/5vuyQg6Gw6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 19, 2021

In a statement to Black Sports Online, Nike stated that they would continue to release the old versions of the Kobe sneakers along with the latest one, which is scheduled to drop this year. However, for now, the partnership has come to an end. Nike's statement reads:

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

Did Kobe Bryant plan to end his Nike deal before his death?

Kobe Bryant had signed a deal with Nike in 2003 after working with Adidas since the start of his professional career in 1996. With Nike, Bryant appeared in many advertisements and released over 11 signature sneakers, becoming one of the brand's biggest endorsers.

The signature sneakers continued to be released even after his retirement in 2016 and continued to be done so after the player's untimely death in January 2020.

However, reports emerged last year that Bryant was planning to end his partnership with Nike to begin his own "Mamba" sneaker brand.

According to venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, Bryant was not satisfied with his Nike deal and was planning to leave it the year he died to start his own shoe company that would be owned by players.

Pishevar also shared mockups of show designs for the independent company. The proposed shoe would also contain a tracker that would be connected to a Mamba fitness app.

2/ These were the designs my team did to show him that day for an independent Mamba shoe company. Here’s calendar details. There were witnesses to the meeting and Kobe’s plans like Gina Ford, who manages Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/PgsIDt0P0E — Shervin Pishevar (@shervin) December 29, 2020

Pishevar also stated that Kobe was unhappy with Nike's marketing and promotion commitment to his line and that the basketball player did not trust Nike's judgment in design.

He wasn’t happy with Nike’s marketing and promotion commitment to Kobe’s line. And the sales of his shoes were anemic and he blamed Nike. He retained tight control because he didn’t trust Nike’s judgment in design. — Shervin Pishevar (@shervin) December 29, 2020

How Vanessa Bryant tried to work with Nike to make Kobe's more accessible

There were also reports last year that Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, was attempting to work with Nike to make it easier for his fans to purchase his shoes.

Vanessa Bryant updated via Instagram Stories that she reached out to Nike so that fans would have a better opportunity to get Kobe's Nikes. However, the plans were shut down due to COVID-19.

Vanessa Bryant working with Nike so fans have a better opportunity to get Kobe’s 🙌 pic.twitter.com/51Nxl1U2Dg — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) December 24, 2020

Given both reports that Kobe wanted to end his deal with Nike and that Vanessa Bryant wanted his fans to be able to get his shoes, fans have been supportive of the late basketball player's estate's decision to end the partnership.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 This. Every since Kobe’s death Nike has done a horrible job with handling Kobe releases, I don’t blame Vanessa one bit for walking away from Nike https://t.co/IApYjO8Un6 — Luke Evangelista (@Lukevan7) April 20, 2021

They prolly tried to low ball Vanessa on that new Nike deal I bet. Either that or she fulfilling what Kobe had plans on doing lowkey — LaFaybeion Brown (@Mr_Brown26) April 20, 2021

If anyone does, Vanessa knows the magnitude of the Nike/Mamba relationship but at the same time I couldn’t imagine carrying the weight of grieving & expanding the Mamba brand in the same breath. She deserves the space to make decisions that allow her and the girls to heal. https://t.co/Hd4I3ltqYz — RStew (@9rjs3) April 20, 2021

Thank you Vanessa!! @Nike only cares about the money!!! Smart business move! https://t.co/sz7OKHF8Vx — Megan Jones👑 (@sugamama316) April 20, 2021

Damn. Kobe Nikes are my fav sneakers but it’s all up to Vanessa Bryant to do what she feels is right. https://t.co/4fVB8E4mo2 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2021

Good Job Vanessa Bryant for not Renewing Kobe’s Nike deal. Nike was making it super hard for real Kobe fans to purchase his shoes. Vanessa Bryant wanted everyone who loved Kobe to get his shoes and Nike couldn’t respect that. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐒 ♡ (@WOLFRAE__) April 20, 2021

Vanessa wanted Kobe’s shoes to not be limited. Nike couldn’t respect that.



Very disappointing. — Lil’ Sketch (@DonArtistry) April 20, 2021

To be honest, if this happens and Vanessa/Kobe Estate doesn’t reach nor renews a deal, I’m fine with it. Nike ruined the line and made it extremely hard to purchase. Real Kobe fans struggled to get releases. — Darryl Glover (@_Brotha_d) April 20, 2021

At the end of the day no one knows why the contract was not extended other than Vanessa Bryant and she don’t need Nike. One of Kobe’s goals was to leave and start his own brand. The Bryant’s have a big enough fan base, to continue Kobe’s legacy and starting up his own brand. — Blessed🙏 (@json1981) April 20, 2021

If Nike couldn’t fulfill Vanessa’s wish to make Kobe’s more accessible to the fans, then fuck Nike. I’m glad the Kobe deal is over now. Vanessa tried to do what was right for Kobe’s fans. Nike was being greedy — Who Tf Eats at Arby’s?? (@Jollibee_Junkie) April 20, 2021

If Vanessa is done with the Kobe line for Nike, l’m fine with it. Nike turned it into a shit show for true Kobe fans and consumers who wanted them not for resale. Making Kobe’s a raffle on snkrs made me sick. — B (@itslakeshowB) April 20, 2021

While a statement from Vanessa Bryant has not been released yet, she recently marked the occasion of her 20th wedding anniversary to Kobe. Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple kissing at the altar.