5 Kobe Bryant games that signified his mamba mentality

Throughout an NBA career that lasted 20 years, Kobe Bryant inspired several generations via his grit, tenacity, and sheer will to dominate. He's the reason why several current stars picked up the game of basketball. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the fateful helicopter crash in Calabasas that claimed the LA Lakers legend's life.

Kobe Bryant's impact on not just modern basketball, but the world at large can be felt significantly even after his passing. A true student of the game, Kobe lived the true hoop life both on and off the court. Even after he retired, he took to coaching young minds via the Mamba Sports Academy that he launched in 2018.

Kobe Bryant and his mamba mentality

The one thing that has defined Kobe Bryant's career is his mamba mentality. But what exactly does the phrase mean? In Kobe's own words, "mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most."

Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vnXNOYZ3Jy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

There were several games where Kobe Bryant stamped his authority but on a few nights, his mamba mentality was truly on display. Let us look at five such outings.

#1 Early flashes of mamba mentality against Golden State Warriors

Kobe Bryant during his early years

It was just the third year of Kobe Bryant's career when he showcased the clutch gene that would become his signature in the years to come. The LA Lakers were taking on the Golden State Warriors in a regular season affair on April 20, 1999.

Advertisement

The Purple and Gold were down 20 entering the fourth quarter and Shaquille O'Neal had been ejected in the first half itself. The 20-year-old Bryant took over and recorded a whopping 16 points in the final period.

He also appeared out of nowhere to score the game-tying tip-in off an intentionally missed free-throw from Glen Rice to sent the game into overtime. The LA Lakers went on to win the tie 106-102 and Kobe Bryant finished with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field.

#2 Kobe Bryant's 81-point game

Kobe Bryant's 81-point game is bettered only by Wilt Chamberlain's 100 in NBA history

Already a three-time champion and recognized superstar by this time, Kobe Bryant had his best individual run during the 2005-06 season. He recorded 26 games with 40 or more points and averaged 35.4 for the season. This included the historic 81-point game on January 22, 2006.

Kobe Bryant had a good first half as the LA Lakers dominated the Toronto Raptors. But the Black Mamba absolutely went off after the break, recording 55 points during the rest of the game.

Advertisement

9:03 pm: Fifteen years ago to the minute, the great Kobe Bryant walked off the court with 81 points in a single game 🖤 pic.twitter.com/g2LQXxQPDO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2021

The Raptors didn't know what hit them as Kobe spit fire from all over the park. Be it the crossovers, the mid-rangers, or shooting from range, he pulled every rabbit out of the hat.

Also read: Remembering Kobe Bryant - Top 5 scoring games of his career