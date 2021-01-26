Remembering Kobe Bryant - Top 5 scoring games of his career

On January 26th, the sporting world remembers one of the NBA's greatest-ever players - Kobe Bryant. On the first anniversary of his death, players, teams, fans and the media will mourn together and share stories of what Bryant meant to them.

The LA Lakers legend transcended the game. He had a huge influence on those watching at home as well as players that would join him in the league as either teammates or competitors.

A lot of the moves and basketball IQ that Kobe Bryant portrayed on the court can be seen in the games of the league's current stars. His talent was other-worldly at times, and he averaged 25 points throughout his 20-year career.

Kobe Bryant's highest-scoring performances throughout his NBA career

In this article, we look back at the times when Kobe Bryant's class was unstoppable. In the following games, he put on scoring clinics that no defense would have been able to stop.

#1 Bryant records staggering 81-point performance at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant takes free throw for Lakers

On January 22nd, 2006, Kobe Bryant recorded the second-highest score put up by an individual player in NBA history. Shooting 28/46 from the field, he put up an astonishing 81 points in a Lakers home win over the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

After the game, even Bryant couldn't explain the feat that he had just accomplished:

"Not even in my dreams. That was something that just happened. It's tough to explain. It's just one of those things."

In the 122-104 win, Bryant shot at 60.9% from the field, including 53.8% from beyond the arc on 7 of 13 shooting.

Kobe Bryant was marked by every player on the Raptors team at one point or another, but there was no stopping the genius of his play. Even fouling him was no use on the night, as the 'Black Mamba' shot 90% from the line with 18 of 20 successful attempts.

9:03 pm: Fifteen years ago to the minute, the great Kobe Bryant walked off the court with 81 points in a single game 🖤 pic.twitter.com/g2LQXxQPDO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2021

Bryant scoring 26 in the first half wouldn't have been as alarming for the Raptors as one with hindsight might expect. However, Kobe Bryant's shooting prowess in the second half took him to another level in the NBA's history books, and this record will likely not be beaten for a very long time.

#2 Kobe Bryant explodes in overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant flies in for dunk

Kobe Bryant's second-highest scoring game came just over a year after his 81-point haul. On home court again, he lifted the Lakers past the Portland Trail Blazers in a stunning overtime win in which the 18-time All-Star scored 65 points.

As with the Toronto game, Bryant just entered his zone and there was nothing anybody could do about it. Over a 14-minute stretch, he scored 33 points, including 5-5 from the 3-point line.

With the game tied at 68 points apiece, Kobe Bryant went off in the 4th quarter, scoring 24 of the Lakers' 30 points and adding a further 9 in overtime.

Kobe Bryant's accuracy was even greater than his 81-point feat, as he shot 66.7% from downtown, sinking 8 of 12 attempts. Only two other Lakers players in the game scored in double digits, and they weren't needed as it was clear Bryant had taken over.