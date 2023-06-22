Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Spark" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Sabrina 1, Sabrina Ionescu's inaugural signature footwear, is finally scheduled to release. Sabrina has been creating ripples on the court with her athletic talents and is set to make an even bigger impression in footwear with her first Nike signature model. The Sabrina 1 is also only the 12th time in WNBA history that a player has earned a signature sneaker.

Dubbed the "Spark" iteration, the athlete's trademark shoe recently received a novel revamp. This colorway is entirely clothed in an Oxygen Purple/Black-Lemon Chiffon-Ice Peach-Laser Orange color scheme.

The newly unveiled Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Spark" colorway is all set to enter the market on August 12, 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever and a few other sneaker news platforms. These women's exclusive shoes will be sold at a price of 130 USD for each pair. The talented player's fans and other Nike enthusiasts can find them online and in-store at Nike as well as its associated Nike Basketball retail shops.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Spark" shoes feature Oxygen Purple hues accented with bold black details

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Nike, the world's largest celebrator of athletes and sports, proudly presented Sabrina Ionescu with her newest signature sneaker in March of this year. Swoosh's action was consistent with the company's commitment to serving the next generation of basketball players and moving the game forward.

The Nike Sabrina 1 "Spark" is an embodiment of Sabrina's zeal and energy, whether on or off the court. Dressed in a captivating purple color, the shoe's mesh top serves as a remarkable setting for the whole design. The toe box is made of golden fabric, while the middle of the toe is highlighted with a lighter tan. A corresponding nylon strap goes around the purple mesh tongue, culminating in a golden circle with an identically shaded "S" emblem.

The Swoosh is outlined in black at the midfoot, with Sabrina's signature debossed on the heel. An almost vertical black Swoosh on the medial side gives the omnipresent logo a fresh look. The midsole has Nike React foam as well as Air Zoom padding with a purple-to-coconut-milk gradation. A black outer sole unit with tan accents in the center almost completes the look.

Comprehensive Nike React padding plus a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air component in the forefoot round out the design. This combination exudes energy and flexibility, while a midfoot band arrangement and lockdown cables assist in keeping the foot stable over the footbed.

The Nike Sabrina 1 is designed for athletes like Ionescu who desire to quicken up and cut sharply on both sides of the basketball court while remaining fresh in the last quarter. The Swoosh designers worked hard to increase support and ease of movement while still keeping their shoes lightweight.

Keep a look out for the Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Spark" colorway, which is set to appear in the coming months. Those who want to get their hands on these athletic sneakers can sign up for immediate alerts on the Swoosh's primary site or join its official SNKRS app.

