Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Hyper Pink Fireberry" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

While not as well-known as the original model, the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is still among today's best-performing basketball trainers. So far, several colorways have been created, including limited editions for Devin Booker and Sabrina Ionescu. The GT Cut 2 will be followed by a women's exclusive "Hyper Pink Fireberry." The new iteration will be covered in a Hyper Pink/Fireberry-Fierce Pink-Pearl Pink-Gym Red color scheme.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Hyper Pink Fireberry" will be available sometime during autumn 2023. The shoe will be sold via Nike as well as select retailers both online and in-store. As of now, the selling price is set at 170 USD for women's size.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Hyper Pink Fireberry" shoes are accentuated with gym red hues

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@long7ze)

Nike has proven itself a market leader in basketball shoes, and their Air Zoom GT range is designed to provide high-performance features for a variety of athletes. The Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is the series' second design, coming after the Air Zoom GT Cut, which premiered in 2021.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is a low-top sneaker that reinforces quickness, responsiveness, and reactivity, making it excellent for point guards as well as defenders who require the capacity to create spaces and change orientation on the court rapidly. The shoe recently debuted a women's-only version called "Hyper Pink Fireberry," which includes a brilliant and eye-catching blend of pink tones.

The silhouette is constructed with an airy, ultralight-designed mesh top for a secure and comfortable grip. Leather tongues and iconic Swoosh branding on the sides complete the luxury look. The shoe boasts a lace-up fastening, a padded collar, and a tongue for additional sturdiness and support. Moreover, the sneaker has a heel pull tab to make getting on and off easier.

The footwear features a Cushlon midsole for a soft, padded feel, as well as a React drop-in sockliner for further support and ease of use. The shoe also boasts an extended parabolic Air Zoom Strobel that keeps the player's foot closer to the surface for enhanced court feel and agility. Apart from that, it features an additional Zoom Air unit in the heel for added impact protection and bounce.

The footwear has an advanced traction mechanism with a translucent split pink/white sole that strengthens the surface area on the court, enabling users to make quick cuts and turns without additionally slipping or sliding. Flex grooves on the outer sole unit enable natural foot mobility and flexibility.

The "Hyper Pink Fireberry" palette combines hyper pink, fireberry, furious pink, pearl pink, and gym red. The top is made up of several colors of pink, with light and dark tones contrasting to create a berry-like motif. Lastly, the white embellishments on the tongue, laces, and knit top give the color scheme contrast and balance.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Hyper Pink Fireberry" variant is an excellent choice for female basketball players looking for a sneaker that can keep up with their quickness and agility.

The shoe offers an eye-catching color scheme that sticks out on the basketball court. Moreover, it has distinctive features that improve efficiency and comfort.

Poll : 0 votes