Nike ZoomX Invincible Run FK 3 Cool Grey Pewter shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear juggernaut offers a vast variety of running footwear designs, but the technologically sophisticated Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3 silhouette continues to be one of the most comfortable shoes in the said category. This high-performance running shoe, which has a few shades already for both men and women, will receive a greyscale revamp. The shoe is entirely covered in a Cool Grey/Black-Pewter-Iron Grey-Sanddrift-Coconut Milk palette.

According to recent reports, the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run FK 3 Cool Grey Pewter shoes are slated for release on July 1, 2023. These shoes will be available through Nike's online and physical stores, as well as authorized retail marketplaces. The shoes will be dropped with a retail price label of $190 USD per pair.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run FK 3 Cool Grey Pewter shoes are accentuated with soft coconut milk hues

The advanced Invincible Run 3 shoes share many similarities with its forerunner Invincible 2 silhouette in terms of design and appearance. However, it constitutes an improvement to its fundamental qualities like support, stability, and cushioning. Compared to Invincible Run 1 and 2, the Invincible Run 3 boasts more ZoomX foam, but it still seems to look less bulky. This is because of a more streamlined and chic design with a smaller silhouette.

This pair features a Flyknit outer with a light grey foundation and is available in cool grey, black, pewter, iron grey, sand drift, and coconut milk. The remainder of the sock-like design is accented with pewter as well as iron grey, with black appearing on the pull button at the back and the Swoosh on the medial surfaces, extending around the back heel.

The laces plus a strip on the pull tabs are the sources of 3M reflective hits. An igloo green stripe looping around the back heel and directly above the coconut milk, ZoomX padded sole ties up the grey and black pattern.

The Invincible 3 offers the highest possible level of cushioning underneath to ensure that you stay on your feet today, tomorrow, and for years to come. It has optimal padding to support every mile. It is highly supportive and bouncy and was made with the intention of keeping you running, allowing you to move forward along your favorite route and return to your next jog prepared and reenergized.

Nike's most sophisticated cushioning system, ZoomX foam, was initially created for professional marathon runners. It is made of Pebax, a unique substance that is lightweight, strong, and flexible. The shock of your foot landing can be absorbed by ZoomX foam, which boasts the largest energy return of any Nike foam, and it will spring back with an equal amount of force.

Your jogging experience can be smoother and more pleasant depending on how much padding you have underneath. As your feet land on the earth, cushioning serves to minimize the impact. This sneaker provides you with the best padding at ground contact plus an even warmer underfoot feel thanks to Nike ZoomX cushioning that is curved like a wave and higher foam heights.

Where your foot warms up the most, an upgraded Flyknit upper provides zones of breathability there. With each mile, its strength and toughness assist keep your foot secure.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming ZoomX Invincible Run FK 3 “Cool Grey Pewter” shoes that will be purchasable in July this year. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these sneakers can easily sign up on the brand’s website for quick updates on the pair's arrival.

