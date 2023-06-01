Supreme x Vans Dollar Bill sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Supreme, which continues to be a pioneer in sneaker collaborations, is getting ready to launch its seasonal collection alongside Vans, the skateboarding lifestyle company. And considering the immense success of their previous collaborations, the latest launch will highlight their American origins with Dollar Bill printed designs on the sneakers.

The latest Dollar Bill sneaker pack of the partnering labels will offer their fresh take on Vans’ two widely-recognized sneaker models, namely Grosso Mid and Era. While the former is reimagined in three new colorways, the latter received only one makeover.

The Supreme x Vans Dollar Bill Pack will go on sale on June 1 only at Supreme stores and online, with a Japanese release taking place on June 3. Those interested can purchase the Era iteration for $98 USD and the Grosso Mid Hues pair for $110 USD for each pair.

Supreme x Vans Dollar Bill sneaker pack offers Grosso Mid and Era shoes with money bills printed details

Take a closer look at the newly designed Dollar pack sneakers (Image via Supreme)

Vans and Supreme, two of the most significant names in skateboarding, have been collaborating since 1996. Using various models, hues, and patterns, they came out with some of the most longed-for sneakers in the streetwear industry.

In 1996, Supreme and Vans unveiled their first joint project, a trio of Old Skools made from high-quality suede and canvas. After that, in 2004, the team went back to the Old Skool design, but this time the side panels had a checkerboard pattern. The Sk8-Mid model, which was inspired by Moroccan rugs, was unveiled in 2008.

Then in 2012, Supreme celebrated its 10th anniversary of collaborating with Vans by releasing four versions of the Half Cab and Old Skool models. In 2016, they paid homage to Andy Warhol by using his Campbell's Soup can artwork on the Sk8-Hi and Authentic models. The team, then offered their novel takes on Half Cab and Old Skool models, in 2021.

Their partnership shows no signs of stopping, as they continue to impress and delight their fans with new releases every season. For the most recent launch, the two will be offering Grosso Mid and Era shoes.

The description of the latest collaborative collection as written on Supreme’s Instagram post reads,

“Supreme has worked with Vans® on a new version of the Skate Grosso Mid and Era. The Skate Grosso Mid features a premium suede and canvas upper with printed graphic, while the Era features a canvas upper with printed graphic."

It continues,

"Both shoes feature a leather lining and insole, vulcanized waffle outsole and embroidered logo on heel. Made exclusively for Supreme, the Skate Grosso Mid will be offered in three color ways, while the Era will be offered in one color way.”

There are four different sneaker options offered under this Dollar Pack. The Grosso Mid comes in three colorways: pink, white, and black. Each shoe has a full-suede top with dollar bill patterns on the collar as well as a midfoot panel. The co-branded insignia can be seen on the Grosso's tongue tag, while "Supreme" is prominently embossed on the heel in a contrasting shade.

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg



Skate Grosso Mid $110

Era $98



Do you rate these? Supreme x Vans releasing this ThursdaySkate Grosso Mid $110Era $98Do you rate these? Supreme x Vans releasing this ThursdaySkate Grosso Mid $110Era $98Do you rate these? 🔥 https://t.co/Q53e0Gzs7F

All of these iterations have a gum outer sole unit and a black midsole. The $1 notes are printed all over the Era silhouette, which is more intense and has a white sole.

Don't miss out on these interesting collab sneakers that are a perfect representation of both brands' American roots.

Poll : 0 votes