Vault by Vans x Mastermind World collection: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Vault by Vans, the Californian skating and fashion label, is collaborating with the high-end fashion and streetwear label Mastermind to launch a brand-new footwear and apparel collection. The duo's latest collaborative collection embraces a gritty aesthetic and elevated craftsmanship.

The collaborative collection adopts the classic and timeless Vans checkerboard pattern, which contrasts and complements the Mastermind World's signature skulls pattern. The entire collection will be clad in basic yet classic color scheme of black and white.

The duo's collaborative apparel and footwear collection is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Vans, Vault by Vans, Mastermind World and select retailers on April 28, 2023, The collection will also be available at the London Vans' Covent Garden store.

Vans' label has had a busy 2023 as it continues to show its iconic collaborative efforts with multiple labels and designers like Haribo, Bodega, Todd Snyder and Joe Freshgoods.

Now, the label is keeping this collaborative streak hot as it introduces a brand-new collaboration with the Mastermind World. The Californian label introduces the Mastermind World label as follows:

"Founded in Japan in 1997 by Masaaki Homma, MASTERMIND WORLD is an eclectic mix of sport, street, and elegance, distinguished by cutting-edge luxury fabrics."

The collaboration will include new footwear, apparel and accessory offerings. The press release introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"Vault by Vans and MASTERMIND WORLD reunite for a collection featuring Vans’ iconic checkerboard complemented with MASTERMIND WORLD's signature skulls and black-and-white motif inspired by designer Masaaki Homma’s love for punk culture and style."

The latest collaborative collection fuses the black and white color scheme with the minimalistic punk aesthetic. The footwear pack features five sneaker models:

1) Sk8-Hi Bolt VLT LX

2) Old Skool Bolt VLT LX

3) Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX

4) Old Skool VLT LX

5) Authentic VLT LX

The Sk8-Hi Bolt VLT LX and Old Skool Bolt VLT LX sneakers are constructed out of Italian leather, which are accompanied by the ultra-soft premium suede quarter panels. The shoes opt for a custom Mastermind detailing on the heel counters.

The three other sneakers feature spike hardware, custom Mastermind friction tape and embroidered details. All five sneakers feature crystal clear waffle sole units, which feature custom checkerboard pattern.

The SK8-Hi sneaker comes clad in two variations. One features a lightning bolt upon the midsoles, while the other opts for a muted execution, with the "MASTERMIND WORLD" lettering along the collars.

The Old Skool sneaker features similar duality, with the less electric of the two dressed in multiple skulls, the same as Authentic sneakers. The collection extends with the apparel items for both men and women, including premium hoodies, shirts, pants and slip dress.

The collaborative collection will be released via the e-commerce site of Vault by Vans, Mastermind World and select retailers beginning April 28, 2023. The collection will also be released in the basement of the London Vans Covent Garden store.

