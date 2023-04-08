Bodega x Vault by Vans Mid-Top Modern Chukka collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Bodega has collaborated with Vault by Vans to create a new sneaker collection. The collaboration is inspired by the DIY nature of custom designer goods and celebrates Bodega's 15-year anniversary. The new collection features the Chukka LX "Mid-Top Modern" Pack.

The collection comes in two colorways, one in a pink version and the other in a more classy makeover with a white upper and brown accent throughout the overlays and midsole. The Mid-Top Modern Chukka Pack has one pair outfitted in suede, while another pair is dressed on canvas to symbolize the tough material that became the talk of the town.

The Bodega x Vault by Vans collaboration is set to release on April 14, 2023. However, sneakerheads must note that sales will be on a "first come, first served" basis. The pairs will be available via the online Bodega store and offline stores in Los Angeles and Boston.

Bodega x Vault by Vans Mid-Top Modern Chukka collection will be available for $115

Mid-Top Modern Chukka collection (Image via Bodega)

The sneaker collection has two colorways that pay homage to Vans' entrance into the sneaker market, which occurred in the post-war, mid-century era, using color palettes reminiscent of the period's interior design.

Canvas is used in the construction of one pair of shoes, while suede is used to make the second pair, in keeping with the rough-and-tumble style that was prevalent during that time period in the pop culture world. Each shoe is outfitted with a mesh tongue that allows air to circulate, a vulcanized rubber outsole unit, branded lace tips, and branded insoles.

While describing the concept behind the new drops, the Boston-based streetwear brand said:

"Gaining popularity and going on to define a whole generation, Vans came on the scene when the MCM movement was in full swing but also at a time when militarization still loomed large."

The brand further added:

"So, when it came to paying homage to this context, we knew we had to take a trip back in time amongst the unique palettes, unhinged gelatin-based dishes, and far-out interior design, in addition to the rugged influences of the war effort."

Mid-Top Modern Chukka (Image via Bodega)

The brand's period-based combo is sure to be a hit in the sneaker world, with its complementing hues, blending washed-out brown and pale green tones.

The brand described the shoes as:

"Grounded by a vulcanized rubber sole which calls back to early deck footwear our Chukka Pack might look simple enough but under the surface, there are more layers than the shrimp, pineapple, and mayonnaise Jell-O salad from the family cookbook. Closed out with a blue jolt in the lining to disrupt the status quo, all that's left to do is call the movers."

Considering the concept and the look of the upcoming sneaker pairs, it is quite clear that the two brands are set to deliver something very exciting. Gear up to grab the pairs on April 14, 2023.

