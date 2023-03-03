Adidas x Bodega x Beams "Easy Ivy" collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is teaming up with Boston-based streetwear label Bodega and Japanese fashion label Beams for a three-piece sneaker pack. The trio will collaborate on two new versions of classic Adidas sneaker models, the Adimatic and Campus.

The new collection, called "Easy Ivy," will also include an apparel line inspired by 1950s Ivy League style, perfect for university and college students. The entire Adidas x Bodega x Beams "Easy Ivy" collection will be available on Bodega's official e-commerce site and select retailers starting March 10, 2023.

The Ivy style was introduced in the 1950s and gained immense popularity in the early 20th century. It represents the dressing style of students from top universities, also known as Ivy League schools, who wore an unofficial uniform to symbolize class and wealth.

Adidas, Beams, and Bodega's latest collaboration collection, "Easy Ivy," is inspired by the intersection of sportswear and formal wear, which is now symbolized as a casual and streetwear look in today's society. In an official press release, Bodega introduced the latest collection:

"Yes, it’s meant to be timeless and traditional but even within these seemingly rigid confines, there are ways to push the style forward and adapt it for future generations. So without further ado class, open up your textbooks to ‘A New Chapter in Classic Style’."

The label's press release further mentions:

"In our thesis with group mates BEAMS and adidas, we took our love for ivy style and rescued it from the halls of the Porcellian Club and tomb of the Skull & Bones, giving it a breath of fresh air."

The triad has taken inspiration from retro styles and added their signature branding and color schemes to create a more casual and modern look. Beams and Bodega have worked together to design a range of pieces, including sweatshirts, tees, sweatpants, and sweatsuits.

One standout piece is the Oxford button-down blazer in a straight fit, which can be paired with khaki pants. These pieces have been modernized with crests and a relaxed fit. The khaki pants feature an inner ribboned waistband, drawstring at the waist, dual watch pockets, and a wide-legged look.

To keep the blazer casual, it has been given an unstructured look. Other items in the collection include knit socks, strap-back hats, and ties to complete the Ivy-inspired look.

The collection is complemented with two new footwear makeovers upon Adimatic and Campus sneaker models. The Adimatic sneakers are given classic extra-wide three-stripe branding and come clad in a beige suede upper. The chunky design features a triangular and wavelength clad midsoles alongside gum outsoles. The shoe will retail for $130.

Lastly, the collection's Adidas Campus sneaker model comes clad in a hairy gray suede upper, which features brown and white three-stripe details alongside gold-foil co-branding details. The shoe will also retail for $130.

The entire Adidas x Bodega x Beams "Easy Ivy" collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Bodega and select retailers on March 10, 2023.

