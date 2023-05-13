Gallery Dept. x Vans Old Skool LX shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Gallery Dept., a Los Angeles-based label founded by artist Josué Thomas, has teamed up with Vans to create a punk-inspired version of the iconic Old Skool silhouette. The shoe is part of the Vault by Vans line, which features premium collaborations with artists and designers.

The Gallery Dept. x Vans Old Skool LX is a limited-edition shoe that will be available at Gallery Dept. locations in Miami and Los Angeles on May 12, and online at gallerydept.com on May 13. A wider release will follow on May 19 at vans.com and select brand retailers globally. The retail price of the shoe is $150.

Gallery Dept. x Vans Old Skool LX shoes feature a punk-inspired sneaker collaboration

Here's a detailed look at the collab's shoes (Image via Gallery Dept.)

The Old Skool shoes have a long and rich history that dates back to 1977, when they were first introduced as "Style 36" by the Van Doren brothers, the founders of Vans. The silhouette was a new low top style and was Vans' first skate shoe to incorporate leather panels for enhanced durability, notably the silhouette’s suede toe.

The Old Skool shoes quickly gained popularity among skateboarders and BMX riders, who liked their rugged make-up and sticky sole. The shoes also featured the "Off the Wall" logo on the heel, which was inspired by the skateboarding term for riding on vertical surfaces.

By the 1980s, the Old Skool shoes became a canvas for creativity and expression, as fans began customizing their shoes with different colors, patterns, and designs. The shoes also became a staple of various subcultures, such as punk, rock, hip-hop, and grunge. The Old Skool shoes were worn by celebrities such as Sean Penn, Kurt Cobain, A Tribe Called Quest, and Beastie Boys.

By the 1990s, the Old Skool shoes had achieved legendary status and were reimagined in collaborations with various brands and artists.

In the following years, the Old Skool shoes continued to evolve and innovate with new materials, technologies, and designs. The shoes also continued to collaborate with various partners, such as Stussy, Toy Story, Tyler the Creator, and Peanuts.

Restock4Sure @Restock4S



: link.sneaks4sure.com/bfpioF



#Sneakers Luisaviaroma EU Restock: Vans Vault Gallery Dept. Og Old Skool Lx Vans Men Luisaviaroma EU Restock: Vans Vault Gallery Dept. Og Old Skool Lx Vans Men🇪🇺: link.sneaks4sure.com/bfpioF#Sneakers https://t.co/6aMEG4070G

The Old Skool shoes remain one of the most iconic and versatile shoes in the world, representing the brand's spirit and its culture. And now were have received a unique spin on the shoe by Gallery Dept. and Vans.

The duo’s Old Skool LX is a colorful and chaotic shoe that reflects Thomas' love of vintage clothing and art. The upper of the shoe features a fine art print composed of magazine clippings titled "Good Luck", which Thomas created as he reflected on his views of today's societal landscape. The print includes images of celebrities, cartoons, logos, and slogans that evoke a sense of nostalgia and irony.

The shoe also features some bold details that add to its punk aesthetic. The bright yellow shoelaces are printed with the words "Good Luck" in black, while the heel of the shoe is embroidered with the phrase "Art That Kills" in red.

The midsole of the shoe is stamped with Gallery Dept. branding in black, giving it a distressed look. The shoe comes in a custom box that matches the print on the upper.

The Gallery Dept. x Vans Old Skool LX is a unique and creative shoe collaboration that celebrates the fusion of vintage clothing and art. It is a shoe that expresses Thomas' personal memories and views, as well as his admiration for the skateboarding label and its culture. It is a shoe that will appeal to fans of both brands, as well as anyone who appreciates punk-inspired style.

Poll : 0 votes