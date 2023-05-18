Vans Van Doren Thrift Shop collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

For its Van Doren line, which is only available at Foot Locker, Vans is once more drawing from its rich history. This time, the company is using the trend of thrifting as inspiration for a variety of clothing items and trainers. The Authentic, Old Skool, and Sk8-Hi are three sneaker models that receive a makeover as part of the Thrift Shop Collection.

The Vans Van Doren Thrift Shop Collection will be released on May 18, 2023. The complete assortment will be sold at Foot Locker's online and offline locations. The prices for the collection, which will be offered in men's sizing, will vary from $30 to $80.

Vans Van Doren Thrift Shop Collection reimagined three iconic silhouettes in unique styles

Here's another closer look at the upcoming collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, is celebrating its rich heritage with a new collection that pays homage to the joys of thrifting. The Vans Van Doren Thrift Shop Collection features three classic sneaker models and two T-shirts with retro graphics and distressed details.

The collection is inspired by the trend of thrifting, which involves finding unique and affordable items at second-hand stores. Thrifting isn't just a way to save money and reduce waste, it is also a way to express a person's individuality and creativity. Vans has always embraced this DIY spirit, as evidenced by its history of collaborating with artists, musicians, and skaters who customize their shoes and clothing.

The new Thrift Shop Collection showcases some of the brand's iconic prints from the '70s and '80s. These are all hand-picked by Steve Van Doren, son of Vans founder Paul Van Doren. Steve also recreated a vintage photo of himself buried under a pile of Vans' products, which was originally taken 20 years ago.

The new collection includes the following items:

The Authentic - It features a blue-shaded colorway with a scattered design on the sole that resembles a thrift shop find. The shoe has a canvas upper and a vulcanized rubber outsole.

The Old Skool - This has a black canvas and suede base with a bold red jazz stripe on the midfoot and a distressed sole unit. The shoe also has a padded collar and a waffle tread pattern.

The Sk8-Hi - It is crafted with a mix of suede and canvas in dark navy and blue hues. The shoe has white accent stitching, matching laces, and a vibrant yellow jazz stripe. It also has a padded ankle and a signature waffle outsole.

The black T-shirt - It displays a skeleton graphic with the words "Off The Wall" and "Van Doren Approved".

The dark grey T-shirt - It shows a skeleton holding a white dove with the same slogans.

The collection is a perfect way to add some vintage flair to one's wardrobe and show appreciation for the skateboarding brand's legacy. Whether customers are fans of thrifting or not, they will enjoy the quality and style of these products that reflect the brand's originality and authenticity.

Fans can get their hands on this new collection on May 18, 2023, after its release. They can stay tuned on Foot Locker's website for quick notifications to know when it is launched.

