What time will Palace x New Balance 991 collection drop? Release date and more details explored

Palace Skateboards and New Balance have teamed up to release their own take on the classic 991 model, a sneaker that has become synonymous with British street culture and style. The collaboration celebrates the heritage and craftsmanship of New Balance's Made In UK line, which produces high-quality shoes at its Flimby factory in Cumbria.

The Palace x NB 991 is not only a tribute to the local artisans and experimental design but also a reflection of the shared identity and history of both brands.

The Palace x New Balance 991 collaboration will be available on May 12 at 11 am BST via Palace's webstore and physical locations in London, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Palace x New Balance 991 collaborative lineup will offer two sneaker colorways and apparel items

Take another look at the shoe (Image via Palace)

The Palace x New Balance 991 comes in two colorways: a sandy beige with pops of purple and teal, and a gray with similar contrasting accents. Both pairs feature water-resistant materials on the upper, including ballistic mesh underlays and premium suede overlays. The sneakers also sport reflective details on the N logo, tongue, and heel tab, as well as co-branded insoles and lace tips. The midsole is equipped with NB's signature ABZORB cushioning technology, providing comfort and stability for any occasion.

The footwear collection is accompanied by a range of apparel, including a nylon shell jacket and shorts, crew necks, tees, and caps, all of which are realized in the same late 90s-inspired palette. The clothing items also feature Palace's Triferg logo and New Balance's NB logo embroidered or printed on various locations.

The Palace x NB 991 collaboration is more than just a sneaker release. It is a testament to the long-standing relationship between NB and British street culture, especially the football casuals subculture that embraced New Balance as an alternative to mainstream brands like Adidas and Nike. The 991 model, which debuted in 2001, was one of the favorites among football casuals, who appreciated its refined and comfortable design.

The collaboration is also a nod to Palace's roots in skateboarding and its lighthearted approach to fashion. Palace was founded in 2009 by Gareth Skewis and Lev Tanju as a way to represent the London skate scene and its authentic style. Since then, Palace has become one of the most influential streetwear labels in the world, collaborating with various brands and celebrities from Umbro to Elton John.

Palace has made a short film called The Quest For Fire to commemorate the beginning of the partnership. It was written and directed by Stuart Hammond PWBC and starred pro skater Charlie Birch, who skates for Palace and New Balance, as well as members of the Palace family Dino Da Silva, Jonah West, and Stan Brock. In the movie, people in the Stone Age discover the Palace NB 991 while searching for fire.

The collaboration is a rare occasion that brings together two iconic brands that have shaped British street culture and style for decades. The sneakers and apparel are crafted with high-quality materials and attention to detail, reflecting the heritage and craftsmanship of New Balance's Made In UK line.

The collaboration is also a fun and creative expression of Palace's skateboarding ethos and humor. The capsule collection is a must-have for any sneaker or streetwear enthusiast who appreciates the history and culture behind these two brands.

