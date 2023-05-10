Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Aime Leon Dore and New Balance have teamed up once again to release two new colorways of the New Balance 550, a retro basketball sneaker that has become a lifestyle staple. The collaboration features “Brown” and “Taupe” versions of the low-top New Balance 550 silhouette, both of which are crafted with premium materials and subtle details.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 “Brown” and “Taupe” are priced at $130 USD each, and are available through an online raffle that runs until May 10 at 11:59pm EDT via Aime Leon Dore’s website. Winners will be notified via email on May 11. The raffle is open to US residents only, and each customer can only enter once per colorway.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 sneaker pack will offer two colorways Brown and Taupe covered in suede ensemble

Take a closer look at the two colorways of the New Balance 550 shoes Brown and Taupe (Image via NB)

Aime Leon Dore is a New York-based fashion brand founded by Teddy Santis in 2014. The brand offers a range of clothing, footwear and accessories that blend classic American style with streetwear influences. Aime Leon Dore collaborates with iconic brands such as New Era, Puma and Woolrich, and operates a flagship store and café in Manhattan. The brand is known for its high-quality materials, vibrant colors and nostalgic aesthetic that reflect the culture and lifestyle of New York City.

New Balance is a Boston-based athletic footwear and apparel company founded in 1906. The company is known for its performance and lifestyle products that cater to a wide range of customers. The brand has collaborated with Aime Leon Dore several times since 2019, creating retro-inspired collections that fuse ALD's New York aesthetic with New Balance's heritage silhouettes.

Some of the models that have been co-branded by the two brands include the 997, 990v2, 990v5, 550, 650R, 860v2 and 993. The collaborations have been highly sought-after by fans of both brands for their quality, design and exclusivity.

One significant reason behind their partnership is that the founder of Aime Leon Dore, Teddy Santis, currently works as the creative director for NB. Therefore, the two labels frequently team up. And for the latest launch, they have once again reinterpreted New Balance 550 silhouette.

The two colorways have a similar design, but with different shades of suede and canvas on the upper. The “Brown” pair has a rich chocolate hue on the suede overlays, while the “Taupe” pair has a lighter tan tone. Both pairs have off-white canvas underlays that contrast with the dark suede.

The N logos on the sides are outlined with gold stitching, adding a touch of luxury to the shoes. The tongue tags and heel tabs feature co-branding from Aime Leon Dore and New Balance, while the insoles have floral graphics that match the ones on the shoe boxes.

The midsoles are also off-white, giving the shoes a vintage look. The outer sole units are gum rubber, providing traction and durability.

Don’t forget to fill your entries for the new collaborative sneakers. All of the duo’s past collaborations have showcased the brands’ shared vision of blending heritage and modernity, as well as their attention to quality and craftsmanship.

