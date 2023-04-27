When will New Balance x Aime Leon Dore reimagined NB 1906R sneakers drop? Release date, order information and more details explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, is re-connecting with the New York-based fashion boutique Aime Leon Dore for a reimagined NB 1906 sneaker makeover. The reimagined silhouette follows the pre-loved aesthetics and trend.

The long-time collaborators have joined forces after previously releasing three new makeovers of the classic NB 860v2 in April 2023. The collaborative partners have also worked together to give brand-new makeovers to footwear models like the Rainier Boot, 550 and 650R in 2022.

The latest collaborative shoe marks the second collaborative offering of the New York City-based fashion label and Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear behemoth, in 2023. The collaborative reimagined 1906R sneakers are slated to be launched on the e-commerce site of Aime Leon Dore on May 4, 2023 at 10 am EST.

More about upcoming New Balance x Aime Leon Dore reimagined NB 1906R sneakers

Upcoming New Balance x Aime Leon Dore reimagined NB 1906R sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, has been one of the sportswear labels - other than the major players, like Nike and Adidas - to ride off the success of the collaborative partnerships. In recent years, it has come across many impactful collaborations focusing on streetwear labels, one of which is the successful label under Teddy Santis', the Aime Leon Dore.

The dynamic duo has been frequent partners and have garnered the attention of sneakerheads globally with their minimalistic yet timeless designs. The press release introduces the collaboration:

"New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) are introducing their latest collaboration, bringing a fresh look to the iconic 1906 running shoe silhouette."

The press release adds the inspiration behind the sneaker design:

"The shoe extends Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance’s reimagination of nostalgic running shoes, drawing inspiration from the shiny and exaggerated overlays that were a hallmark of runners in the early 2000s."

The latest sneaker brings a timeless outlook and design sensibility, as it's inspired by the overtly technical aesthetic taken from the 2000s running silhouettes. The 1960R sneakers are similar to its counterparts, the 2002R and the 860v2.

The sole unit of 1906R features a combination of flexible ACTEVA LITE cushioning, segments ABZORB SBS pods at the heel and shock absorbing N-ergy updates.

The same high technology updates are also reflected in the upper of the collaborative 1960R sneakers, which comes constructed out of a mix of mesh and synthetic materials. The underlays are constructed out of open-holed mesh, and the overlays are covered in a series of curvilinear synthetic material.

The shoes come clad in a "Jade in White" color scheme, which features a dark jade green, sea green, white and subtle gold accents on the upper. The NB site gives detail of the color scheme as follows:

"A colorway featuring shades of white and green, with subtle gold accents rounds out this refined execution of high-performance heritage."

The shoe features multiple details, including the lateral heel crash pad, assymetry in forefoot material and rubber outsole. The collaborative sneaker model is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on May 4, 2023, at 10 am. EST. The shoe will be released at a retail price of $170.

