Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 sneaker collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, is renewing its collaborative partnership with New York-based fashion boutique Aime Leon Dore for a three-piece footwear collection. The long-time collaborators have once again joined forces to release three new makeovers of the classic NB 860v2 silhouette, just like they did with their recent sneaker collab.

After previously collaborating over sneaker models Rainier, 550 and 650R in 2022, it marks the first collaborative offering of the New York City-based fashion label and Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear behemoth, in 2023.

The three-piece Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 sneaker collection was launched as a draw on the e-commerce site of Aime Leon Dore on April 4, 2023, and the draw will go on until April 5, 2023, 11:59 p.m.

More about newly released Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 sneaker collection

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, New Balance, has been one of the labels to ride off the success of the collaboratiove partnerships. In recent years, it has come across many impactful collaborations focusing on the streetwear stalwarts, one of which is the Teddy Santis' Aime Leon Dore.

The dynamic duo have been frequent partners, and they have garnered the attention of sneakerheads globally with their minimalistic yet timeless designs.

It marks Aime Leon Dore's first sneaker launch in 2023, and the iconic NB 860v2 has been updated for it. The 860v2 model was originally released as an all-purpose running shoe in 2012, and after a hiatus, the sneaker model was revived recently.

Santis has readied three colorways of the sneaker model. All three sneaker colorways have crisp color schemes and subtly-tweaked details.

The sneakers are inspired by exaggerated overlays and shiny details, which were common in the retro performance running sneakers. The sneaker also relies on metallic gold and silver appliques to give a unique character to all three options.

The three colorways i.e. red, blue and green, are given a variance. The metallic silver and gold trims are added and altered alongside tongue branding. The green and blue sneaker colorways have a white mesh base, while the red pair has a cream-hued mesh base for extra contrast.

After being revived in 2019, the 860v2 has been collaborated and given a spin by other labels, including Dime, thisisneverthat and END. Now, it's being dressed by ALF for the first time.

The upper of all three sneakers are constructed of breathable mesh upper. More technological details are added with the N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB sole.

The collaborative pairs in all three, i.e. Red, Blue and Green, makeovers are available for purchase on the e-commerce site of Aime Leon Dore via a draw. A sneaker pair can be availed for a retail price of $150 before the draw ends on April 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The New Balance 860v2 isn't the only technical runner to be given an update recently. It's rumored that the beloved 1906 sneaker could receive a new collaborative touch shortly, but details are awaited.

