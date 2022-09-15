Where to buy Dime x Vans Skate Half Cab '92 sneakers? Release date and more explored

Montreal-based skate brand, Dime is collaborating with the Californian footwear label Vans to create a makeover of the classic Skate Half Cab '92 sneakers. The dynamic duo has already provided fans with the collaborative Slip-On Pro, Old Skool Pro, Wayvee, and other sneakers.

Now, to cap off the month of September 2022, the duo is reuniting to proffer a luxe take on the Skate Half Cab '92, one of Vans' most iconic skate footwear silhouettes

More on the upcoming luxury Dime x Vans Skate Half Cab '92 sneakers, which will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the silhouette

Upcoming luxe Dime x Vans Skate Half Cab '92 sneakers, celebrating the silhouette's 30th anniversary (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Montreal-based skate label is known for collaborating with well-known sportswear brands, one of which is Vans, to enhance their footwear collection. After releasing a trio of Skate Mid Skool styles in April 2021, the dynamic duo is reuniting for the Half Cab sneakers.

Steven Caballero's signature Half Cab silhouette for Vans began as a "do-it-yourself" project before becoming an official part of the Californian footwear brand's product lineup in 1992. This year marks the silhouette's 30th anniversary, and Vans has enlisted the help of the Montreal-based brand to reimagine the shoe.

According to Vans press release, the latest sneaker collab with Dime draws influence from all aspects of creative exploration and DIY culture.

The Skate Half Cab silhouette represents the skateboarding culture's past, present, and future. The Montreal-based streetwear and skate imprint drew inspiration from DIY culture when creating the sneaker out of premium materials for their latest collaboration.

The shoe's silhouette comes in an understated color palette on top. The sneakers are made of a premium luxe suede panel base that is completely covered in an Oxford Tan hue.

The Montreal-based skate label's interpretation of the signature skate shoe uses tonal accents of the Oxford Tan over the plastic eyelers, tongue tags, and exposed stitching, allowing the Half Cab's silhouette design to shine.

The lettering "Dime" is debossed over the lower lateral heel and hang tag, while the standard Half Cab branding appears on the tongue tags and lateral walls. Another prominent branding detail is the mention of the Montreal-based skate crew's name on the semi-translucent waffle-patterned gum outsoles.

The checkered banners are placed on the back, while the bottoms and sockliners are highlighted in black to break up the monochromatic color palette. A black midsole completes the Pop Cush collaboration.

The collaborative Skate Half Cab '92 is set to be released on Dime's official e-commerce site this Saturday, September 17, 2022, followed by a wider global release on Vans' official e-commerce site and select retailers on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The shoe's retail pricing information has yet to be released.

