5 best Crocs collabs of 2023 so far

Crocs, the iconic footwear brand known for its comfortable and colorful clogs, has been on a roll with its collaborations in 2023. From sports to gaming to fashion, the brand has teamed up with various partners to create limited-edition collections that showcase its versatility and creativity.

The brand’s iconic foam clogs have turned into a staple for almost every wardrobe. These stylish pairs have turned into an important part of contemporary fashion, so big names like Minecraft and Sonic the Hedgehog have partnered with the brand in 2023 to broaden their reach to their audiences and customers.

Here are five of the best Crocs collabs that have been released so far in 2023, along with their release date, price, design description, and more details.

Crocs x Minecraft and four other interesting collaborations that made headlines in 2023

1. Salahe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide

On January 18, 2023, the renowned designer Salehe Bembury introduced his Pollex Slides together with Crocs. The slide will be launched in the coming weeks of 2023. They will be launched exclusively on Bembury's website with an estimated price tag of $70.

The Pollex Slide is a new silhouette created by innovative designer Salahe Bembury, who previously collaborated with the brand on the Pollex Clog in 2022. The slide features an eye-catching mold that resembles a human thumbprint, as well as a heel strap and a removable Jibbitz™ charm that says "Peace Be The Journey." The slide comes in two colorways - yellow and blue.

The duo's Pollex Slide was inspired by Bembury's love for nature and exploration. The thumbprint represents his personal identity and journey, while the colors reflect his optimism and joy.

2. Crocs x Minecraft

The clogs label and Minecraft have teamed up to create a limited-edition footwear collection that celebrates the popular sandbox video game. The joint collection featured four styles of clogs and Jibbitz charms inspired by the game's iconic characters, items, and environments.

The collection includes the Classic Clog, the Classic Bae Clog, the Classic Crocband Clog, and the Kids' Classic Clog. Each style comes in a pixelated design that mimics the game's graphics, with colors ranging from green and brown to blue and gray. The clogs also feature Minecraft logos on the heels and straps.

The Jibbitz charms are sold separately and can be used to customize the clogs with various elements from the game, such as creepers, pigs, TNT, swords, and more. There are 21 charms to choose from, each with a different shape and color.

The duo's collection launched on February 16, 2023, on the Crocs website and select retailers. The clogs are priced at $59.99 for adults and $39.99 for kids, while the charms are $4.99 each.

3. Hello Kitty & Friends x Crocs

The Hello Kitty collab clogs were launched on March 1, 2023. With prices ranging from $50-$60 per pair, these playful sandals were sold by the footwear brand both online as well offline. The Hello Kitty & Friends themed clogs collection was inspired by the friendship and happiness that Hello Kitty and her friends bring to people around the world.

This collection is a partnership between Crocs and Sanrio, the Japanese company behind the popular Hello Kitty character and her friends. The collection includes two styles of clogs: the Classic Clog and the Classic Lined Clog. Both styles feature Hello Kitty's face on the toe box, as well as Jibbitz™ charms of her friends such as My Melody, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, and more.

The Classic Clog comes in four colorways: white, pink, red, and black. The Classic Lined Clog comes in two colorways: white and pink.

4. NBA x Crocs

The NBA-inspired clogs collection was created to celebrate the 2023 All-Star Weekend, which will take place on February 19, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. The footwear label launched its joint foam clogs with NBA on February 17, 2023. With a retail price tag ranging from $80 to $90 for each pair, these footwear pieces were offered via the online as well as offline locations of the clogs brand.

This collection is a collaboration between the clog brand and the National Basketball Association (NBA), the professional basketball league in North America. The collection includes two styles of clogs: the Classic Clog and the Classic Platform Clog.

Both styles feature NBA team logos on the upper, as well as a metallic gold basketball logo on the strap bolt. The Classic Clog comes in white, while the Classic Platform Clog comes in black. Both styles also come with NBA logoman and All-Star Jibbitz™ charms.

5. Sega x Crocs Sonic The Hedgehog

On May 24, 2023, the Sonic the Hedgehog-themed foam clogs will be put on the market. The price details are kept under wraps, but these pairs will be sold by the online as well as a few other retail outlets of the footwear brand.

The Sonic The Hedgehog Classic Clog is a collaboration between Crocs and Sega, the Japanese video game company behind the iconic franchise of the same name. The clog features a blue upper with Sonic's face and logo on the toe box, as well as Jibbitz™ charms of his friends and enemies such as Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and more. The clog also has a red heel strap and a white midsole with green stripes.

The new Sonic The Hedgehog Classic Clog was inspired by the 30th anniversary of Sonic The Hedgehog, which was first released in 1991. The clog was launched on Crocs' website and select retailers online and in-store.

These are some of the best Crocs collabs that have been released so far in 2023. You can try your luck for any of the aforementioned pairs via the resellers and stockists.

