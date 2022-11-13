3 best Sonic the Hedgehog sneakers

Naoto Ohshima and Yuji Uekawa’s creation Sonic the Hedgehog is among the most popular video games and animated series. The video game that significantly influenced the childhood of millennials eventually animated to television shows and motion pictures.

The titular main character of the SEGA-owned video game franchise also stars in several spin-off comic books, animated programs, and other mainstream press. Sonic is a blue hedgehog with humanoid characteristics who can run at incredible speeds and coil into a ball to attack opponents. Most games need Sonic to rush through levels while collecting power-up rings and dodging opponents and obstacles.

Owing to its huge success, the video game series partnered with various big labels over the years for numerous merchandise launches and sneaker designs. The globally renowned sportswear labels, including PUMA and Fila, also partnered with the video game franchise to debut some limited edition pairs.

Scroll down to see our list of the top three Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker releases if you're a Hedgehog fan curious about their previous sneaker debuts.

Top three Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker releases that impressed SEGA fans over the years

1) PUMA RS-0 x SEGA collection

Here's a detailed look at the Sonic and Dr. Eggman colorways of PUMA RS-0 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The SEGA x PUMA RS-0 sneaker pack was put on the market on June 12, 2018. Two colorways, red and blue, were offered in this pack. Each shoe was sold with a price tag of $130 per pair. While the blue pair was inspired by “Sonic,” the red pair was a nod to “Dr. Eggman.” Both these sneakers were offered by PUMA's online locations and a few other affiliated retail outlets.

The popular animated character's color scheme serves as the direct inspiration for the partnership sneaker, which was created in commemoration of the classic video game Sonic the Hedgehog. A large portion of the upper is covered in a blue-toned, grainy suede composition that resembles Sonic's distinctive blue fur. Meanwhile, the character's signature shoes are referenced in a white midsole and red outsole combo.

Other significant sources of inspiration include the green/yellow decorative checkered designs that stand for the road Sonic trods on. On the other hand, the chevron forms on the backside, which stands in for speed bolsters.

The RS-0's "Dr. Eggman" combination uses the same approach. The villain's flashy outfit is represented by a glossy red leather top, while his Eggmobile engine is represented by a silver midsole and panels with yellow and black cautionary stripes. Similar to Sonic's version, this pair has a blue transparent outer sole unit and insoles with 2D Dr. Eggman imagery.

2) Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Ray Tracer Evo

Take a closer look at the Fila Ray Tracer Evo shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Ray Tracer Evo silhouette is enhanced with the Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shoe, which features instantly recognizable Sonic elements. The sneakers feature a slip-on silhouette and a top made of high-quality mesh and synthetic fibers. The majority of the shoe is accented in red, with white pops of color and a hint of golden yellow (on the tongue) sprinkled all around. The upper is covered in white elastic webbing for comfort and quick slip-on functionality.

Sonic's speed sign and Fila's "F" emblem have been blended to enhance detail. The front tongue pull and rear heel tabs have the co-branded emblem stamped on them. For improved ease, the sneaker also has a Fila Energized Midsole.

The "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" plus "Fila" lettering is also noticeable on the insoles in red and white hues. The sock liners have a bolder red accent and are constructed of upcycled, energetic materials. Outsoles and midsoles in all-white finished off the appearance.

These collaborative Fila shoes were dressed in a "611 Red/Red/White" color palette. They were offered with price tags of $110 for each pair on the official Fila website earlier in April this year.

3) Sonic the Hedgehog x PUMA RS-X3

Here's a detailed look at the PUMA RS-X3 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

On February 7, 2020, the PUMA RS-X3 "Sonic The Hedgehog" shoe debuted in a limited edition capsule collection on the PUMA’s website. These shoes were sold for $120 per pair.

The upper, which is encased in a translucent patterned sheath, has a base layer that combines tan, powder blue, and black shades. The zigzagging tan and blue sewn frames, the flat Formstripe design, and white leather reinforcements on the toe box, midfoot, and eyestays add layers of flair. The heels include a cover of blue suede with three gold rings, a debossed black Sonic logo, and a metallic gold accent for luxe style.

The tongue sports additional gold branding and a Sonic/RS-X logo. Black laces connect the shoe's upper half, while the three top eyelets feature colored accents. The three most significant elements in the Sonic universe are game time, high scores, and the number of rings amassed.

Down below, the thick midsole is divided into white and yellow and showcases a text graphic on the heel. Moreover, the last flash of color is provided by the red, blue, and yellow outsoles. The look is completed by the silhouettes of Sonic and PUMA's jumping cat on the insoles.

These were the top three Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker releases. If you wish to cop them, then check out resellers and stockists like EBay, StockX, and more.

