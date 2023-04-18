Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The German sportswear label Adidas recently launched a fresh take on its Adidas Forum Bonega sneakers in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega shoes are a cute and cuddly makeover on the classic '80s basketball sneakers, featuring a platform sole and iconic accents.

The Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega sneakers have already been launched for purchase via select retailers such as Atmos in Japan. The new Forum Bonega variant is priced at ¥15,400 JPY (approx. $115 USD per pair).

However, there is no official release date for the US market yet. Stay tuned for more updates on when and where you can get your hands on these adorable sneakers.

Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega shoes are topped with faux fur overlays

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

A collaboration between Nike and Hello Kitty for the Air Presto that included matching apparel options debuted less than a year ago. Soon after, the adorable kitten was seen on three different Adidas shoe models, including the Superstar and Forum Low. It then joined forces with comrades Purin and Kiki when the Stan Smith shoes received a Sanrio makeover last month. And now, the platform Forum Bonega has a Hello Kitty and Friends-inspired design.

The description of the new Forum Bonega shoes reads:

“The women's Adidas Forum shoe fuses edgy lines with childhood nostalgia. Hello Kitty graphics adorn the upper and sockliner. The lace comes with Hello Kitty's lace jewel and TPU chain. In addition, a smooth rubber outsole with a raised height tightens the look.”

The shoes have a white leather base with colorful overlays in leather and soft synthetic fabric. The midfoot panel showcases a Hello Kitty and Friends detail, while the white platform sole adds some height and contrast. The most eye-catching feature of the shoes is the lace chain in rose pink that holds a Hello Kitty bow charm.

The shoes also have a pink lining and a character-covered sockliner that features many of Hello Kitty's Sanrio friends, such as Purin, Kiki, My Melody, and more.

The Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega shoes are a must-have for any Hello Kitty lover or collector. They are also a great way to add a dash of fun and whimsy to your outfit, whether you pair them with jeans, skirts, or dresses. The shoes are versatile enough to wear for casual occasions as well as special events.

The latest joint Forum Bonega shoes are part of a larger collaboration between Sanrio and Adidas that also includes other footwear styles such as the Stan Smith and the Superstar. If you are looking for more Hello Kitty-themed sneakers, you might want to check out these options as well.

The Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega shoes are a perfect example of how two iconic brands can come together to create something unique and delightful.

Don’t forget to cop these playful Hello Kitty and Friends x Adidas Forum Bonega collab shoes that are easily purchasable from the aforementioned marketplace. If you’re not from Japan, you can surely sign up on Adidas’ official web page for instant updates as soon as these shoes launch in the US.

