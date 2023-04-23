PUMA x P.A.M. outdoor collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

PUMA, the global sports brand, has teamed up with P.A.M. (Perks and Mini), the Australian streetwear label, to create a unique collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories that celebrates creativity and adventure. The most recent installment of the PUMA x P.A.M. collection is all set to make its debut on April 29, 2023.

This complete assortment will be offered online at puma.com and perksandmini.com, as well as at select PUMA and P.A.M. stores across the globe. The prices for the items range from $40 to $250.

PUMA x P.A.M. collection is a creative collaboration for the outdoors

Here's a detailed look at the sneaker lineup of the upcoming collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The duo's BIO/VERSE initiative, which spans four seasons, tests the boundaries of PUMA's collaborative artistic efforts. The latest release includes technical sportswear infused with Perks and Mini's signature "psyactive" style.

The campaign for this season is centered around the concept of exploring our biodiverse planet, with a focus on the North Sumatran jungles as one of the last remaining wilderness areas.

Thaiboy Digital and his love interest Cartoon explore and honor the splendor and diversity of the jungle. In a bid to recognize this precious location, a cast of storytellers, creatives, environmental and data scientists, rangers, and conservationists have come together to create the campaign.

The collection is part of the BIO/VERSE project, a four-season collaborative initiative between PUMA and P.A.M. that aims to use between 20% to 100% recycled materials and support environmental impact organizations.

The collection includes simple yet adventurous silhouettes that can transition seamlessly from the city to the wild.

To prepare for their journey, the duo has designed a range of garments featuring trail-inspired elements, lightweight prints, and practical features. The collection includes pieces such as the Zip-Off Jacket, Reversible Cap, and Woven Pants, which evoke a sense of outdoor exploration, while playful designs maintain the brand's creative identity. In addition to the apparel, the collaborative effort introduced a distinctive wordmark that merges the logos of both brands.

The cooperation offers fresh interpretations of the Trinomic Sandal, Prevail TRL, and Clyde Rubber. Three of PUMA's summer-ready shapes get a fresh new appearance with footwear that features vivid color blocking and high-visibility accents on the trim and laces.

The second impact installment of the duo, created by DEEP Foundation, works with the Sumatran Ranger Project and Rainforest Connection to directly support habitat restoration, community-led ranger patrols, and biodiversity monitoring surveys in the buffer zones that surround the Gunung Leuser National Park in North Sumatra.

Items offered under the latest collection

Take a closer look at the items in the collection (Image via PUMA.com)

Clyde Rubber Men’s shoes are marked at $130.

Prevail Sneakers are priced at $140.

TS-01 Sandals are priced at $120.

Graphic Tees are purchasable for $55 apiece. Different designs and color options are available.

Shorts are priced at $85.

Hockey Jersey is priced at $95.

Woven Pants are marked at $125.

Zip-Off Jacket is priced at $250.

Hoodies are offered for $140.

Active Printed Tee is priced at $85.

Cap is marked with $40 price tag.

Hiking Backpack is priced at $130.

Shopper Bag is priced at $70.

The upcoming collection is a testament to the power of creative partnership and environmental awareness. It invites the wearer to embrace their adventurous spirit and express their individuality through style.

