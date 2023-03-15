Noah x Puma Clyde sneaker collection: Release date and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, which is now a global phenomenon, is collaborating with the emerging American clothing brand Noah. Label Noah was founded by Estelle Bailey-Babenzien and Brendon Babenzien in 2015 and has since endeavored to introduce the most desired and high quality menswear in the market.

Although the label started out exclusively as a menswear apparel label, it now offers many more products, including footwear options. The label's latest collaboration with Puma is an effort to expand its footwear catalog. The dynamic duo will now be collaborating to reimagine the classic footwear model Clyde from the German sportswear label.

The collection will feature three refashioned makeovers of the Clyde sneaker model, which will be up for grabs starting Thursday, March 16, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Noah and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Noah x Puma Clyde sneaker collection "Made in Japan" featuring three new color schemes

The upcoming Noah x Puma Clyde sneaker collection features three new color schemes and is named as "Made in Japan" (Image via Noah)

Noah has been producing refined menswear since 2015 and has offered more than typical t-shirts and jeans. Along the way, the label has also moved their attention to sneakers, thereby increasing the roster of their collaborations. After previously connecting with sportswear label Adidas, the next one on their list is Puma.

The labels will produce a number of makeovers on the Clyde sneaker model. All three sneakers are made in Japan as a collaborative effort of the dyanmic duo. The sneaker has one foot in the past, while the other remains in the future. The official press release introduces the sneaker collection as:

"'Made in Japan' is synonymous with artisanal production and the forefront of fashion. Like the country itself, Japan reflects an equal embrace of centuries-old heritage and innovative modernity. This Noah x PUMA Clyde represents that balance perfectly."

The press release provides further details of the sneaker collection:

"The upper is made from a material created by the only expert tannery specialized for Suede leather in Japan, and the color dye comes from a painstaking process based on an age-old technique. This exclusive pair comes with a lookbook showcasing our upcoming collaboration with one foot in the future, and one foot in the past."

As is evident from the release, all three sneakers' uppers are made of suede leather, created by a lone tannery expert in Japan. These sneakers will come clad in three colorways, including green, brown, and blue, that are added with age-old Japanese techniques via a painstaking process.

The label's latest collection lays an emphasis upon the "Made in Japan" craftwork as it reflects Noah's affinity for heritage.

The first colorway features a navy-hued base with yellow form-strip and gold branding. Meanwhile, the second sneaker features a green base with a navy blue form-strip. Lastly, the tan sneakers feature green form-strip details.

All three sneakers feature branding details with metallic gold touches and white sole units. The suede uppers are accompanied by tonal laces and an extra white lace option.

The collection is slated to launch via Noah on March 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET.

