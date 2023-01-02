NOAH x Vans Skate Suede Chukka Boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

American skateboarding giant Vans recently teamed up with an emerging fashion label, NOAH, to launch their co-designed warm hues of the former’s silhouette, namely the Suede Chukka Boots. The two-piece collection was recently dropped for purchase in green and beige color schemes.

The NOAH x Vans Skate Suede Chukka Boots are currently on sale for $110 USD. These boots can be easily purchased from NOAH’s online store. On January 14, the shoes will be made available in Japan through the NOAH Clubhouse in Tokyo and the Noah Noodle Shop in Osaka.

NOAH x Vans Skate Crude Chukka Boots are reimagined in two colorways

Here's a detailed look at the Dark Green colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Brendon Babenzien and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien established the American menswear company NOAH in 2015, which has its main location at 195 Mulberry Street in Soho, New York City. The trend of fusing the rebellious vibrancy of the skating, surfing, and music communities with an inventive understanding of traditional menswear has long been at the core of Brendon's free-thinking approach. NOAH was developed in an unwavering quest for excellence, honesty, and innovation to completely actualize this goal.

As a company, it aims to protest many of the vile actions of the fashion business. Their clothing items are produced in nations, mills, and factories that value dignity, heritage, and skill over financial success.

Over the years, NOAH has partnered with various big names like Adidas, Barbour, Keith Haring, and more. For the unversed, this isn’t the first collaborative drop from NOAH and Vans.

In the past, the former has released multiple footwear designs with the latter’s popular offshoot, Vault by Vans. They had already collaborated on a pair of beach-ready slip-ons last summer. Following this, for the most recent drop, the duo introduced the Skate Crude Chukka Boots in two appealing colorways.

The description of the newly launched Skate Suede Chukka boots on the NOAH e-commerce website reads,

“Made by Vans exclusively for Noah. 100% suede upper with rubber outsoles. Features upgraded cushioning, reinforced materials, deeper knurl texture on toe bumpers and higher sidewalls on the outsole for increased durability and protection. Debossed cross on back quarter. Co-branded footbed on interior. Extra white shoelaces also included.”

The collaborative mid-tops have bottoms made of skate-friendly rubber with 100% suede uppers to keep the ankles toasty in the winter. Improved cushioning, a fuller knurl pattern on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewalls on the outsoles for greater durability have all been added to the original model.

Take a closer look at the Tobacco colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two colorways offered: "Dark Green" with brown lace sets and "Tobacco" with vivid red lace loops. Both pairs include metallic eyelets, checkerboard tags along the collar area, debossed NOAH cross-brand impressions on the lateral heel counter, and red Off the Wall flags on the heel. These chic boots will be delivered with an additional pair of white lace sets.

Don’t miss out on these collaborative Vans Skate Suede Chukka boots, which are easily accessible from the aforementioned retail shops. If you’re planning to add another fresh pair of Vans skate shoes to your footwear collection, you can register on the brand’s official web page to stay updated on future releases.

