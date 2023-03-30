PHANTACi x PUMA Suede shoes: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

Jay Chou’s fashion retailer PHANTACi recently teamed up with PUMA for their joint take on the iconic PUMA Suede silhouette. The latest sneakers will be offered in a Navy/Fuchsia ensemble with gold embellishments all over.

On April 8, 2023, the PHANTACi x PUMA Suede will be made available online and in-store by PHANTACi. The pair will be dropped in men’s sizing options. You will have to stick around for the pricing details of these sneakers.

PHANTACi x Puma Suede shoes are dressed in Navy and Fuchsia overlays with gold accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via PHANTACi)

High fashion and retail are frequently combined by Taiwanese retailer and label PHANTACi through their collections and joint ventures. In the past, Reebok collaborated with the company on the Question Low shoe, but now PHANTACi has switched to PUMA to add high fashion designs to their enduring Suede sneaker design.

The Suede underwent various title changes during its more than 50-year existence and evolved into a classic. The shoe was originally known as PUMA CRACK before changing its name to CLYDE, PUMA STATES, and ultimately, PUMA Suede.

In the years before 1968, the globe had not yet adopted collected trainers for personal enjoyment or, even better, wearing them for leisure. That indicated that the shoes were created with certain purposes in mind.

Yet times were shifting, and PUMA's first "lifestyle" shoe, the "CRACK," was introduced in 1968, just in time for the Mexico Olympics.

The PUMA Suede seemed to have been unconsciously created decades previously with the esthetic criteria of its adherents in mind when rap, breakdancing, and graffiti came together in the 1980s to establish the revolutionary new genre that was hip-hop. The silhouette was also adored by the skating community during that time.

Over the years, the silhouette has received numerous makeovers, not only as part of GRs but also under joint ventures. In 2023, the sneaker community will see more colorways, most recently the PHANTACi’s collab sneaker design was revealed.

Like many PHANTACi designs, the Puma Suede features premium components and pink accents from the company's logo. This color is prominently exhibited on the Puma form strip in suede, and the leather top is complemented with navy tones. A gold co-branded label with the insignia of Puma and PHANTACi rests below tonal navy laces that pass through the eye stays.

The model is further enhanced by PHANTACi's addition of a golden-colored zip on the lateral midfoot, leaving the medial side with just the traditional "PUMA" writing in gold. Another gold nugget can be found back on the heel in the form of a 3D emblem.

The sneakers are embellished with gold side zippers (Image via PHANTACi)

A creamy rubber midsole and outer sole unit complete the design. All of this is packaged in a pink cardboard box with co-branding.

Mark your reminders for the collaborative PHANTACi x PUMA Suede sneakers that will be available in April. For quick updates on this shoe, fans, and other curious buyers can easily sign up on the brand’s online website.

