Where to buy Reebok Question Mid Lux shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Boston-headquartered athletic giant Reebok is gearing up for the launch of a fresh iteration of its highly acclaimed Allen Iverson's signature shoe style.

Dubbed as "Reebok Question Mid", the coveted silhouette will now appear in luxurious leather panels with metallic gold embellishments.

The upcoming Black/Metallic Gold variant of Reebok Question Mid, which will have a retail price of $150 per pair, is slated to debut the footwear world on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 4:00 am GMT.

Readers interested in buying can check online with the shoe company’s e-commerce store. They can even set a reminder on Reebok’s official website for timely updates on this launch.

Reebok Question Mid Lux Men’s basketball shoes arrives in black overlays and gold accents

Here's a detailed look at the impending Question Mid Lux Basketball sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, Question Mid is American former basketball player Allen Iverson's first signature shoe, designed together with Reebok, first introduced in 1997.

The player's enchanting style of play and demeanor on NBA courts carried over to the streets, where he was frequently observed wearing eye-catching jewelry and the trendiest fashion.

His style sense had such an impact that NBA instituted the "A.I. Rule," which forbids wearing particular clothing while participating in league-related events, during his basketball career.

The former player’s glorious career and style of living have offered an infinite stream of colorway ideas for his footwear releases. This will be the case with Reebok Question's impending 2022 release, which was recently unveiled in this sophisticated black and metallic gold interpretation.

The description of Reebok Question Mid Lux sneakers on the brand’s web page reads as:

“You've got champagne tastes and always go for the gold. Good news. These men's Reebok Question Mid Lux shoes will fit right in with your attitude. They've been given the OG Lux treatment. The upper has smooth leather on one side and suede on the other for an asymmetrical look. VIPs and MVPs only.”

More details of Reebok's Question Mid Lux in Black/Gold variant explored

Take a closer look at the metallic gold branding accents of the impending sneaker (Image via Reebok)

This revamped interpretation, which retains its classic look and feel, is enhanced with full-grain leather and suede that covers most of its black upper body. The latter of the two materials has been used for the toe box, as well as for the medial side of the sneaker, while leather has been used for the remaining overlays.

The Vector logos, the Question logo on the heel counters, and the "Reebok" lettering on the eyestays, all feature golden branding details. Moreover, the tongue flap as well as the lace set display a more black-on-black arrangement. The Hexalite reinforced sole unit even gets a similar black treatment.

On the rear side, the heel counter’s "3" have a totally gold 3D pattern here. Furthermore, the Hexalite components around the heel counters and the forefoot area are adorned with metallic gold accents.

Finalizing the aesthetics is the semi-translucent black rubber outer sole unit, which has a noticeable golden Reebok Vector logo on the forefoot to match the rest.

Mark your calendars for the brand new Allen Iverson Reebok Question Mid Lux shoes. These limited edition men’s basketball sneakers will be purchasable from October 14 onwards with a retail price tag of $150. Fans can easily buy them online from Reebok’s website following the launch date.

Poll : 0 votes