Nike Re-Creation London Collection: Everything we know so far

Nike launched its new Re-Creation program in the middle of last year, using locally acquired vintage clothing that local creatives repurposed into brand-new clothing. For its initial run, the initiative went to Los Angeles, where it offered a line of fleece hoodies and crewnecks that were influenced by the city's sports culture.

Nike is currently relaunching its Re-Creation program in important European towns. The new edition, which is scheduled to arrive in London and Paris, will premiere partnerships with Sarah Moh of Paris and the London-based design firm Greater Goods and will focus on the future of athletes in the sport.

In April 2023, a 25-piece, one-of-one capsule collection from the Nike Re-Creation London collection debuted at NikeTown London. A larger collection will follow.

Nike Re-Creation London Collection is a new way of upcycling vintage sportswear

Nike is known for its innovative and sustainable approach to sportswear, and its latest project is no exception. The Nike Re-Creation London Collection is a new line of upcycled garments that transform old Nike products into fresh and functional pieces for urban athletes.

The intent of this program is underlined on the Swoosh’s newsroom:

“The Nike Re-Creation program initiates a new circular business model close to — and designed for — the local athlete. While there is no single silver bullet solution in the fight against climate change, local collection, manufacturing and distribution holds the potential to help reduce carbon emissions.”

The collection is part of Nike's Re-Creation program, which aims to serve the future of athletes and sports by reducing waste and extending the life cycle of existing materials. The program launched in Los Angeles in 2022, where local creatives reworked vintage Nike fleece hoodies and crewnecks inspired by LA sports culture.

The program has now arrived in London, where it collaborates with Greater Goods, a design project that specializes in upcycling discarded clothing.

Greater Goods has reimagined dated Nike crewnecks and hoodies with frayed checkered designs, adding a touch of punk flair to the classic sportswear staples. The collection also features black T-shirts that are slashed to reveal vibrant layers beneath, creating a contrast between the old and the new.

Additionally, the collection includes nylon outerwear and bottoms that receive color-blocked outlines, as well as coordinating utilitarian accessories such as bags and hats.

The Nike Re-Creation London Collection combines Nike's competitive origins with the DNA of Greater Goods, resulting in a unique and stylish range of garments that are both eco-friendly and functional. The collection reflects the dynamic energy and diversity of London's culture, as well as its adventurous spirit.

The collection launched at NikeTown London in April 2023, where customers can also drop off their old Nike products for recycling. The Re-Creation program will continue to expand to other cities around the world, with Paris being the next destination later this summer. The Paris collection will feature a collaboration with Sarah Moh, a Parisian designer who will also upcycle vintage Nike products into innovative garments for city athletes.

The Nike Re-Creation program is part of Nike's Move To Zero journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. By making the most of products already in existence, Nike hopes to inspire more people to join its vision for a circular future, where nothing is wasted and everything is valued.

