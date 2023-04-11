Palace x Evisu third collection: Release date and more details explored

Palace and Evisu are both popular fashion brands with distinct esthetics and offerings. While Palace is more focused on streetwear and skateboarding culture, Evisu is more rooted in premium denim and craftsmanship.

The skateboard brand and Evisu have collaborated three times, with the latest collaboration announced in April 2023. The previous collaboration was released in Fall/Winter 2021 and featured bomber jackets, legwear, and a denim-covered football. To note, the first collaboration was released in 2019.

The third collaboration of Palace x Evisu will be released on April 14 in the UK, EU, US, NY, LA, and on April 15 in Japan. The collection will be available via the official website of the skateboard brand and DSM (LA and London)

Palace x Evisu's third collection will feature Sakura aka Cherry Blossom

The inspiration behind the latest Palace and Evisu collaboration is the UK's club scene since the late '90s and early 2000s. The collection pays tribute to the key role Evisu played in the London club scene during that era. The key pieces in the latest collaboration are the type one denim jacket and five-pocket jeans, updated with elaborate cherry blossom embroidery, also appearing in camo denim with multi-logo pockets over jackets and trousers.

The collection features favorite pieces from those iconic decades, such as the type one denim jacket and five-pocket denim styles updated with elaborate cherry blossom embroidery, also appearing in camo denim with multi-logo pockets over jackets and trousers. The collection also includes a 100% lambswool Cowichan cardigan, a graphic T-shirt with Evisu logos and heart iconography, dual-branded hoodies with applique, and a selection of denim and camo trucker hats.

To commemorate the partnership, the skateboard brand, and Evisu have produced a short film that stars professional skateboarders for Palace such as Charlie Birch and Rory Milanes, along with other notable figures from the British party scene such as Grime MC D Double E, the Heartless Crew, and DJ Anz.

The skateboard brand is a London-based streetwear brand that was founded in 2009. The brand is known for its bold and colorful graphics, often featuring references to British culture, as well as collaborations with other brands and artists. The skateboard brand has gained a large following among skaters and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Evisu, on the other hand, is a Japanese premium denim brand that was founded in 1991. The brand is known for its high-quality denim and intricate, hand-painted designs, often featuring the brand's signature seagull logo. Evisu has a strong focus on craftsmanship and quality, and its jeans are highly sought after by denim enthusiasts.

By combining the skateboard brand's bold and colorful streetwear esthetic with Evisu's focus on premium denim and craftsmanship, the collection offers a fresh and exciting take on contemporary fashion. Fans of both brands will no doubt be eager to get their hands on the limited edition pieces, which are sure to be highly sought after in the fashion world.

