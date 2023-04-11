WATCH: Israel Adesanya parties in epic fashion following huge UFC 287 knockout

Israel Adesanya was seen partying in style after his spectacular victory over archnemesis Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami on April 8, 2023. Adesanya had previously faced Pereira thrice in the combat sports realm, twice in kickboxing and once in MMA.

Adesanya lost to Pereira via unanimous decision in 2016 and by third-round KO in 2017 in their kickboxing bouts. Additionally, 'Izzy' lost the UFC middleweight title to 'Poatan' via fifth-round TKO in their first MMA showdown in November 2022.

However, in their second MMA clash against one another and fourth combat sports encounter overall, Israel Adesanya finally beat his archnemesis. Adesanya defeated Pereira via second-round KO in their MMA rematch at UFC 287 on April 8, thereby recapturing the UFC middleweight title.

Following his UFC 287 win, 'Izzy' partied in epic fashion at a Miami nightclub. As seen in a video posted by the TMZ Sports YouTube channel, the 33-year-old MMA icon showcased a few suave dance moves onstage at the club while others cheered him on.

Furthermore, Adesanya had the coveted UFC middleweight championship belt with him while performing in front of the other partygoers at the club. Seemingly accompanied by a singer/emcee, 'Izzy' impressed the raucous crowd with his dance. At the conclusion of his performance, he raised his belt in the air and appeared to thank the crowd as well as the singer/emcee.

Watch Adesanya partying at a Miami nightclub in the video below:

Is an MMA trilogy bout with Alex Pereira on the cards after Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 win?

Certain sections of the MMA community have been clamoring for the UFC to book the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira MMA trilogy bout next. However, during the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White suggested that the trilogy is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. White believes Pereira might move up to the light heavyweight division next.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Israel Adesanya denies trilogy fight with Alex Pereira: 'I don't keep scores' 🤔 Israel Adesanya denies trilogy fight with Alex Pereira: 'I don't keep scores' 🤔 https://t.co/CWWftGs7N5

Israel Adesanya, during his UFC 287 post-fight press conference segment, similarly alluded to the fact that Alex Pereira could move up to light heavyweight next. 'Izzy' further opined that he wasn't interested in a Pereira trilogy bout right away.

Moreover, Dana White explained that 'Poatan' had difficulty cutting down to middleweight for UFC 287 and might be better off at light heavyweight moving forward. White said:

"Honestly, I think that [Alex] Pereira probably moves to 205[lbs] after this fight. He's a monster... I know that he still had like two pounds to cut leading up...it was like an hour left of the weigh-in, and yeah, I mean, I'm not saying he's moving to 205[lbs], but I would assume he is, you guys could ask him himself. But it wouldn't surprise me."

Watch White's assessment below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full video: "I think Pereira probably moves to 205": Dana White doesn't see an MMA trilogy between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya being next.Full video: bit.ly/287Presser "I think Pereira probably moves to 205": Dana White doesn't see an MMA trilogy between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya being next.Full video: bit.ly/287Presser https://t.co/86cvQJ2Q0V

Poll : 0 votes