Supreme x COOGI Spring 2023 Collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Supreme, the iconic streetwear label, has teamed up with COOGI, the Australian knitwear brand, for a vibrant and colorful collection for Spring 2023. The collaboration features a range of items that showcase COOGI's signature swirling patterns and bold colors, inspired by the mid-1990s style and the legacy of Notorious B.I.G., who famously wore and rapped about COOGI sweaters.

The Supreme x COOGI Spring 2023 collection will be available online on Supreme's website on May 4, 2023, at 11 AM EDT for customers in the U.S. and other regions. Following this, on May 6, 2023, at 11 AM JST for customers in Japan.

Prices range from $48 for the durags to $368 for the trucker jackets.

Supreme x COOGI Spring 2023 collection will be offering rugged style streetwear clothing items

Here's a detailed look at the apparel capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

COOGI is an Australian brand that specializes in producing knitwear with colorful and intricate patterns. The brand gained popularity in the 1990s when it was frequently worn and referenced by the renowned rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was a fan of the brand's distinctive style.

Supreme, on the other hand, is a New York-based brand that is known for its streetwear clothing and accessories that often feature collaborations with artists, musicians, and other brands. The American giant has a loyal following among streetwear enthusiasts and hip-hop fans alike.

For Spring 2023, the two labels have joined forces to create a collaborative collection that celebrates the heritage and influence of both brands, as well as paying tribute to the 90s hip-hop culture that shaped fashion and music.

The collection consists of a range of items that combine COOGI's signature swirling patterns and bold colors with the streetwear label's minimalist logos and sleek designs. The collection offers various options for customers who appreciate the style and vibe of the golden age of hip-hop.

The items offered under the latest collab collection include:

Trucker jackets and jeans are made of cotton denim with COOGI embroidery all over. The jackets have four pockets and button closures, while the jeans have five pockets and zip fly. They come in two colorways: light blue and black. These jackets are offered for $368, while the jeans are priced at $198.

Basketball jerseys and shorts are made of polyester mesh with COOGI graphics and Supreme logos. The jerseys have ribbed v-neck collars and armholes, while the shorts have elastic waistbands and side pockets. They come in three colorways: sand, black, and red. While the jerseys are priced at $178, the shorts are marked at $168.

T-shirts are made of cotton jersey with COOGI prints on the front and back. They come in two colorways: white and black. These tees are priced at $110 apiece.

Durags are made of silk with COOGI patterns and Supreme logos. They come in four colorways: white, black, and red. They are offered with a retail price tag of $48.

The collaboration is a tribute to the history and culture of both brands, as well as a nod to the influence of hip-hop on fashion. COOGI was founded in Melbourne in 1969 and became known for its unique knitting technique that creates intricate and colorful patterns.

