JJJJound x Levi's Spring 2023 collection: Release date and more details explored

JJJJound has collaborated with Levi's for a Spring 2023 collection in celebration of the 501R's 150th anniversary. The collection includes 501 pairs of jeans, denim jackets, and horse T-shirts. The two brands teased the collaboration on their social media accounts. Justin Saunders, the founder of JJJJound, also expressed his love for Levi's and talked about the collaboration in an interview with Highsnobiety.

JJJJound, launched in 2006, is a digital mood board that examines recurring patterns in timeless design. It has since grown in popularity and transitioned from a digital mood board to a fully-fledged brand. The company has collaborated with various brands, including New Balance and Reebok, on limited-edition sneakers.

JJJJound x Levi's Spring 2023 collection will globally launch on May 5, 2023

Together, the two brands created a visually satisfying take on the classic denim jacket, complete with asymmetrical pockets. The collection also features various unisex T-shirt designs featuring equestrian imagery and a joint logo on the back. The 501 shorts in a light wash have rope-like drawstrings for a personalized fit, and they go great with the 501 shirt and a pair of trainers.

JJJJound is known for its ultra-understated aesthetic. Its new collection with Levi's looks like it's inspired by a dad's most basic wardrobe pieces. The line also features a denim jacket with a traditional Levi's tag, a collaborative classic Levi's tag, and a Made in Turkey label.

Speaking about the collection, Justin Saunders told Highsnobiety:

"We approach them with a minimalist approach in the hopes of paying homage to an already thriving icon all the while giving them a subtly nuanced change making them feel collectible all the while wearable."

He added:

"Our day-to-day is product-focused. We love products that have stood the test of time and strive to create product that will do so as well. Collaborations are a great way for us to cross-pollinate all types of conversations, ideas and backgrounds while using our partner’s strengths to the product’s advantage."

The primary goal of any collaboration is to manufacture things that everyone actually desires, and this partnership aims to do the same.

Saunders elaborated:

"I can’t pretend I know what's best for the world outside our ecosystem. We rarely build products with any other end goal than to keep the team stoked and excited to come to work on the daily, hoping these projects hit the mark."

He also said:

"We decided to honor the 501®, utilizing the 93' fit and combining it with core items from our own mainline collection; our utility jacket, buttoned shirt, weekend cap and T-shirt seen thru the lens of Levi’s."

Levi's has a long and established history as a denim brand. It has collaborated with various designers to produce unique and innovative products. The brand is known for its high-quality denim fabrics and classic designs, making it a sought-after partner for collaborations.

