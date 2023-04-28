Did Will Levis get drafted in round 1? Top 2023 NFL Draft prospect's status explored

One of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NFL draft first was Will Levis getting overlooked.

The Kentucky quarterback was widely viewed as a first-round pick by many analysts and enthusiasts in the NFL. However, the 23 years old was not among the 31 players selected on Thursday night.

A total of three quarterbacks were selected on day one of the draft. Alabama's Bryce Young was drafted as the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans in second place while the Indianapolis Colts picked Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Despite the reported need to draft a quarterback by teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and the Atlanta Falcons, Levis was ultimately not taken. He will now look to be drafted when the second round opens on Friday night.

Why has Will Levis' draft stock plummeted?

An injury in the previous season might have contributed to the rapid fall in Levis' draft stock. The quarterback definitely did a fantastic job for the Kentucky Wildcats last season in college football, despite the lack of talent around him. He threw for 2,406 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

However, the toe injury he suffered last season which resulted in him missing two games might be at the center of his day-one snub.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, a team looking to draft him considered the injury "problematic." He further noted that another team saw the injury as manageable, but there will be a need for surgery after the 2023 season.

Levis claims his toe has healed and he is ready to step onto the professional stage, but it appears not everyone agrees with him on this. While injury concerns ruining a player's draft chances aren't alien to the NFL draft, the swift drop of the former Penn State signal-caller comes as a surprise to many.

Who will pick Will Levis in the second round?

While it now looks almost certain that Will Levis will be the first quarterback selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, the question is by which team.

A good number of teams rumored to be looking to draft a quarterback hold a pick in the second round of the draft. The Detroit Lions are making the third selection in the second round while the Seattle Seahawks hold the sixth pick. Despite securing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders are also reported to be in the market for a signal-caller and will be picking immediately after the Seahawks.

The above three teams are the favorites to have Will Levis on their roster at the end of the second round. The Minnesota Vikings, who are in contract stalemate with Kirk Cousins, would have been in the race for him, however, they are without a pick in the second round of the draft.

Levis might have slipped out of the first round, but his name is expected to be called by Roger Goodell early in the next round of the 2023 NFL draft.

