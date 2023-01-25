Sotheby's x Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 auction: Where to buy, auction dates, and more explored

Sotheby's - the British-founded American multinational corporation and premier destination for auction - is collaborating with the Jordan label to launch an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 sneakers.

The collaborative pair will be released as a celebration of the "Jordan Year," i.e. 2023.

The pair was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s 45th birthday as a friends and family pair, and now to commemorate the 50th anniversary, the collaborative pair will see an exclusive primary market offering of 23 pairs.

The pair are available to put a bid on the official e-commerce site of Sotheby's and will include sizes 7, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, and 13. The bid can be placed from January 23, 2023, to February 3, 2023. On February 3, 2023, the final winners will be announced.

More about the upcoming Sotheby's x Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 sneakers auction

Earlier this year, the Jordan brand unofficially called 2023 the "Jordan Year," during which it will be releasing a series of special initiatives. The auction of 23 pairs is a love letter to the iconic hip-hop artist. Originally created in 2017, the Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13 was to celebrate the 45th birthday of Christopher Wallace, famously known as B.I.G.

The silhouette has since remained under lock and key, until now. An official press release by Sotheby's introduces a special auction,

"Sotheby's is proud to present, The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII, an exclusive primary market offering of 23 pairs of The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII, in partnership with The Jordan Brand, and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, in celebration of the commencement of the 'Jordan Year.'"

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Air Jordan 13 "Christopher Wallace" (2017)



Originally created to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.'s 45th birthday, 23 pairs are now being auctioned off via Sotheby's from 01/23 to 02/03 Air Jordan 13 "Christopher Wallace" (2017)Originally created to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.'s 45th birthday, 23 pairs are now being auctioned off via Sotheby's from 01/23 to 02/03 https://t.co/Y2Rr20Rt74

The upcoming auction is a representation of Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number and the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop artist.

The pair's upper comes clad in anthracite and black hues. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII features phrases and images that celebrate the Notorious B.I.G., his belief, his legacy, and the determination of the icon. A silhouette of Wallace is featured on both tongues.

The classic red and black flannel pattern, which is synonymous with The Notorious B.I.G., is added throughout the sock liners and insoles. The tongue tag features infamous phrases in a mis-matched pattern, which reads "It was all a dream," and "If you don't know, now you know."

小言 @ko_go_to CELEBRATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP WITH NOTORIOUS B.I.G. X AIR JORDAN 13 SOTHEBY’S AUCTION CELEBRATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP HOP WITH NOTORIOUS B.I.G. X AIR JORDAN 13 SOTHEBY’S AUCTION https://t.co/eYmhEx7bxi

More details have been added with the "dream" lettering upon the metal aglets. The sneakers are anchored by a faded black hue which is added into the pockmarked overlays such as mudguards, suede tongues, and toe boxes.

The rapper's branding hangtags have been added with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation branding. More details were added with the "dream" lettering upon the lace aglets in red font.

Additionally, the sock liners have been adorned with red and black plaid patterns and are stamped with "Notorious B" branding hits upon the heels.

All 23 pairs will be given an auction with bidding which will end at February 3, 2023. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which will work towards empowering youth.

