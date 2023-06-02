Nike Dunk Low "Black Suede" shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

The released catalog for the Nike Dunk is always overflowing with them whenever the company releases a new Low or High iteration of the silhouette. Besides introducing new colorways, the company frequently brings back its widely admired colorways, and the latest in this restock roster is the "Black Suede" variant. The brand replenished this women’s exclusive colorway dressed in a Black/Team Gold-Coconut Milk-Particle Gray color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low "Black Suede" colorway was reintroduced to the footwear industry on June 1, 2023. For the time being, these shoes, which will cost 120 USD for each pair, are only offered in women's sizes. These sneakers are offered for sale online, at Nike stores, and in various retail locations.

Nike Dunk Low “Black Suede” shoes are combined with speckled lace sets

Here's a detailed look at the recently restocked Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label had an especially influential year in 2022, so they intend to continue that trend in 2023 as well. The label stayed at the top the previous year thanks to the introduction of various timeless and prominent models, including the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, and Air Max 1, alongside debuting new designs like Nike LeBron 20 and Nike Ja 1.

As a result, for the business to keep holding the top spot in the market in 2023, the Dunk silhouette will now take precedence, not only as joint releases but also in the form of restocks of its popular colorways. The company is thus re-releasing both new and old widely adored iterations for Dunkheads. Most recently, the Swoosh reintroduced its “Black Suede” colorway that was originally released on March 9, 2023.

The description of the “Black Suede” variant on the Swoosh’s SNKRS app reads:

"Why complicate things? The Dunk Low "Black Suede" is the easy move to go between seasons. Crafted (almost completely) with premium suede, plus luxe detailing like its synthetic leather liner and patterned laces, the classic look gets, well, even more classic."

It further continues:

"The contrasting Black and Coconut Milk colorway makes that wardrobe change from winter to spring and beyond a cakewalk. And if that's not enough, the padded collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

As the iteration's name implies, the short-haired suede applied to the mudguard, eyestays, and heel tops contrasts with the beige foundations on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar region.

Nice Drops @nicedrops WMNS Nike Dunk Low LX “Black Suede” RESTOCK

June 1 ($120) WMNS Nike Dunk Low LX “Black Suede” RESTOCKJune 1 ($120) https://t.co/QbcSNcfDYA

Up the beige tongue flap as well as towards the cream-colored tongue tag with the Nike Air marks, a tri-toned red, white, and black set extends. In contrast, the majority of Nike Dunks' lace sets opt for complimentary hues. The same color, which also extends along the mid-foot and heel, is used to cover the leather Nike Swoosh, the heel tab, and the shoe's grey piping components.

The sockliner and insole switch things up and come in a bold black colour, while the midsole as well as outer sole unit match cream and black to complete the look.

Along with the "Black Suede" version, the Swoosh label has brought back numerous other well-liked hues and styles of the Nike Dunk Low shoes. In June of this year, colorways including "Needlework," "Stadium Green," "Arizona State," "Miami Hurricanes," "Metallic," and more are set to be re-released.

The "Stadium Green" variety will be sold starting on June 13, 2023, with the remainder of the aforementioned hues supplied on June 1, 2023. The Nike online store, along with a few other affiliated retail stores and resellers, will sell each of these colorways.

