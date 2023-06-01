Nike Dunk Low Retro “Arizona State” shoes: Restock date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label has continued to develop well beyond their network of partnered colleges to continue its long and successful streak of college-inspired Nike Dunk Lows. The latest Nike Dunk Low "Arizona State" draws inspiration from the Adidas-sponsored university and features a striking Sun Devil color palette. The restocking model is completely wrapped up in a University Gold/White-Deep Maroon-University Gold color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Arizona State” shoes are scheduled for release on June 1, 2023. These low-tops will be offered at a retail price of $110 for each pair, and they will be sold by the online stores of Nike as well as a slew of other authorized retail merchants.

For those who don’t know, these shoes were originally launched in November 25, 2022, and the brand is now bringing back this sneaker, recognizing its demand and success.

Nike Dunk Low Retro “Arizona State” shoes are adorned with themed University Gold and Deep Maroon hues all over

Nike has paid regular attention to celebrated sneaker models including the Air Force 1, Air Max, Nike Dunk, Air Jordans, and others, for decades now. Additionally, to bring to light the Dunk shoe trend, the firm made various updates to both the OG and SB versions in 2023.

The Dunk silhouette was conceptualized by Peter Moore, who made footwear especially for basketball players. After being introduced in 1985 as a basketball boot, the sneaker eventually gained popularity in everyday life and skateboarding segments.

Over the past few years, there have been many Nike Dunk releases in colorways that are inspired by colleges. Since its revival, the Nike Dunk Low's vintage colorblocked versions have been in high demand, even competing with some limited-edition SBs. We now have a formal look at the Nike Dunk Low "ASU," with a lot more to come from Nike Sportswear and the Dunk series.

The description of the re-releasing “Arizona State” colorway on the Nike website reads,

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the Nike Dunk Low Retro returns with crisp overlays and original team colors. This basketball icon channels '80s vibes with premium leather in the upper that looks good and breaks in even better. Modern footwear technology helps bring the comfort into the 21st century.”

The Sun Devil-themed university colors of gold, white, and deep maroon are featured on the Nike Dunk Low "ASU." It has a conventional all-leather upper with overlays in university gold as well as underlays in deep maroon. University gold is also used for the lining, insoles, and solid rubber outer sole unit of this pair, so the only distinction between the two basic colors is the white midsole.

Mark your calendars for the mentioned Dunk rollout. Readers can join the company's email list to be alerted whenever the Dunk Low "Arizona State" sneakers go on sale. In order to learn more about the most recent release and other upcoming Dunk launches, patrons can also download the SNKRS app.

The Swoosh label is restocking many other popular colorways and designs of the Nike Dunk Low shoes, alongside the “Arizona State” rendition. Colorways like “Needlework,” “Stadium Green,” “Black Suede,” “Miami Hurricanes,” “Primal Pink,” “Metallic,” and more are being re-released in June this year.

While the majority of the stated colorways are restocking on June 1, 2023, the “Stadium Green” variant will be available for purchase from June 13, 2023 onwards. All of these colorways will be offered via the online website of Nike and a few other associated retail chains and resellers.

