What time will Nike Dunk Low “Metallic” shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored

In the recent months of this year, Beaverton’s activewear juggernaut has focused a lot on the internationally acclaimed Nike Dunk footwear. The Swoosh label has introduced some remarkable redesigns, including "Blue Suede," "Multi-paisley," "Australia," and more. The most recent offering will be a restocking "Metallic" colorway. This iteration was originally launched in February 2022.

The Swoosh brand is largely focused on adding a variety of sneaker styles to its lineup, especially to expand the collection of Nike Dunk shoes designed for women. The complete "Metallic" shoe is wrapped up in a Gold/Silver/University Red/White color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low "Metallic" shoes are getting ready for restocking on June 1, 2023, at 8:30 PM GMT+5:30. These shoes will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes with a retail price tag of $110 USD for each pair. They will be sold via Nike’s website as well as a slew of other retail vendors.

Nike Dunk Low “Metallic” shoes are accentuated with hits of University Red hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the years, Nike has consistently paid attention to the Jordans, Air Force 1, Air Max, and other classic footwear models. However, the business significantly improved both the OG and SB types in 2023, placing more of a special focus on the Dunk sneaker design.

The Dunk silhouette was conceived by Peter Moore, who made footwear especially for basketball arenas. The silhouette’s 1985 debut as a shoe for basketball paved the way for its eventual popularity in markets like lifestyle and skateboarding.

The shoe company's website underlined the Dunk's origins as:

“Originally a classic Nike hoops shoe, the Dunk was organically adopted by skate culture—and in time reengineered for Nike SB. These days, the SB Dunk doubles as a starting point for many of the brand's most influential design collaborators, from small-town skate shops to iconic New York fashion houses.”

The description of the upcoming “Metallic” colorway further continues:

“Meet the heirloom of style. The Nike Dunk Low SE channels vintage hoops style back onto the streets. Its patchwork upper features an array of materials to that deliver the perfect amount of wild.”

You already have a rather exciting release with white leather housing gold toes and heels, in addition to silver toe caps, top eye stays, and heel reinforcements. The white-on-white Swooshes, lace fasteners, tongue flaps, liners, and sole units are added to create an impressive and striking color combination.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

Additionally, there is rice red marking on the tongue flap as well as the heel counter, styled Nike dubraes with chain links, and safari-print insoles, which together make for one of the most out-of-the-box Dunk releases in the last few months.

If you're looking for a unique or fashionable pair of shoes, the Nike Dunk Low “Metallic” is an opulent choice. To quickly sign up for timely updates on release information, visit the company's official web page or download the SNKRS app if you're curious about getting your hands on them.

