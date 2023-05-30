Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Gundam” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Women's preference for the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, an upgraded version of Bruce Kilgore's renowned 1983 design, is well-established. Therefore, the Oregon-based activewear giant is getting ready to launch an all-new “Gundam” colorway of the silhouette in women’s exclusive sizing options.

In the next weeks of 2023, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow "Gundam" version will go on sale. These low-top shoes will be released at a suggested retail price of $130 USD per pair. Following their release, interested readers can buy them from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Gundam” shoes are adorned with bright red, yellow, and blue accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year, the Swoosh label is setting up an array of new colorways and designs almost every week to continue its celebrations past the 40th birthday of one of its timeless Nike Air Force 1 in 2022. Numerous colorations, involving partnership upgrades, general releases, and PEs, were made by the label. The 40th anniversary of the sneaker model was greatly enhanced by the joint endeavors in particular.

After joining hands with big names like Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and UNDERCOVER to launch several variations in the previous year, the shoe company is continuing to expand the AF1’s portfolio with a brand-new "Gundam" rendition that will be presented in the coming weeks of 2023.

The genesis and progression of the Air Force 1 sneaker model is underlined on the shoe manufacturer’s webpage as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The media franchise Gundam is actually based on military science fiction. The Gundam franchise, developed by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise, is known for its gigantic mecha. On April 7, 1979, the franchise debuted with Mobile Suit Gundam, a TV show that popularized the "real robot" mecha anime category by showcasing enormous robots known as mobile suits (which incorporates the original version of the titular mecha) in a militaristic environment.

Before the Swoosh began working with the series, the Air Max 98 created its own unofficial ode to Gundam by taking inspiration from one of the series' most recognizable mobile suits. More than five years later, it appears that the Air Force 1 Shadow was also inspired by this idea.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is the ideal mode to get around for commemorating the franchise, boasting an exterior design like that of a mech. Similar to the aforementioned Air Max, this pair only nods in terms of color.

The colorway features a white foundation that is similar to the chassis of numerous mobile devices as well as pops of red, blue, and gold on the Swoosh, trimmings, and branding. This combination appears on almost every series' emblem as well as on the Gundams themselves, making it nearly synonymous with the property.

Watch for the upcoming release of the new Nike Air Force 1 Low Shadow "Gundam" colorway. Customers who are interested in learning more about the arrival dates of the aforementioned chic iteration can get the SNKRS app or register on the Swoosh's official website.

