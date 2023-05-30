Nike Air Max 97 "White/Red/Beige" shoes: Everything we know so far 

A new eye-catching variant of the storied Nike Air Max 97 was recently unveiled, which is also the most recent addition to the lineup. The figure is dressed in a "White/Red/Beige" attire for the most recent makeup, while premium leather as well as mesh overlays are alternately applied throughout the whole shoe to cover it perfectly.

In the coming weeks, the fresh Nike Air Max 97 "White/Red/Beige" sneakers will debut in public. Although the specific launch dates are currently unknown, the shoes will be offered by Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated shops both online and offline. Interested shoppers will have to stick around for the confirmed drop dates and related news.

Nike Air Max 97 "White/Red/Beige" shoes are made using premium leather panels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1997, the Air Max 97 made its debut. Contrary to general perception, mountain bikers instead of Japanese bullet trains served as the design impetus for the footwear.

For the unversed, the Air Max 97 was the debut pair of Nike sneakers that include full-length of the Air technology. The silhouette also introduced a concealed lacing system. The Nike Air Max 97 silver shade was given the moniker "Silver Bullet" because a lot of fans believed that it was inspired by Japanese bullet trains.

Over time, this design established a unique reputation for itself, not just among those who love sneakers but also among everyday shoppers.

Take a look at the glow-in-the-dark accents of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The company's website of the Nike brand provides some additional background information about the creation and evolution of the well-known Air Max tech, stating:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Meanwhile, a sudden influx of new Air Max iterations is being brought on by the active Air Max season. A vivid burst of color is added to the lineup with the eye-catching Air Max 97 in the dynamic "White/Red/Beige" hue set for the coming weeks.

This Air Max 97 combines modest elegance with bold features and is dressed in a top constructed of cross-hatched mesh in crisp white. With its bone-colored 3M reflective toppings as well as gentle beige bottom overlays, it strikes a mix between brightness and mellow, earthy tones.

Here's a look at the heel counters of these Nike Air Max 97 shoes (Image via Nike)

The mudguards, mid panels, and tongue tags all have a striking red leather finish, which adds a touch of flair to the shoes. Meanwhile, white Swoosh embroidery is used to further emphasize these sections, giving them a feeling of belonging along with an appealing contrast. Additionally, a white sole unit that houses the recognizable Air supports in a brilliant red that matches the rests beneath the foot.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Max 97 in the forthcoming "White/Red/Beige" colorway, which should go on sale soon. Those who are really considering buying these stylish shoe models may easily register on the business' official website or download the SNRKS app to get regular updates.

Poll : 0 votes