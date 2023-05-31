Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike started its journey in 1972 with the launch of the Moon Shoe, a revolutionary track running shoe. The brand has grown significantly over time, but it has not forgotten its beginnings, as it continues to release new running shoes with revolutionary innovations, including the Vapormax Flyknit 2023.

The Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit, a new running style, was previously released in a variety of colorways including "Oreo," "Pale Vanilla," "Baltic Blue," and "Pearl Pink'', with "Triple Red" being the most recent addition to the silhouette.

An official release date for the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to multiple rumors, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Red" sneakers

The upcoming Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Red" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based label kickstarted its Air Vapormax running shoe lineage in March 2017. The shoe line added multiple unique touches to the previously existing running sneakers, as it became the first shoe to use the innovative Air Max technology without using any rubber or foam materials.

The Air Vapormax sneaker was named the "pinnacle of Nike Air" and became famous due to its sole unit. The sneaker line has continued to garner the attention of athletes globally with its performance. The Swoosh label's site introduces Air Vapormax technology as follows:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

The running shoe lineage of Vapormax is updated annually, however, a year was missed and the Vapormax 2022 Flyknit model wasn't able to make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest 2023 model is jointly inspired by the Vapormax 2020 Flyknit and Vapormax 2017 Flyknit models. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the model as:

"Have you ever walked on Air? Step into this shoe to truly see how it's done. Look through or remove the perforated insole to see the transparent Nike Air unit. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, the stretchy upper keeps it light and cool for warmer weather."

The latest Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Triple Red" model features heightened heel counters, mudguards, quarter overlays, and toned-down rubberized shielding at the heel. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of newly engineered knit with embedded cable material and given an "unfinished" aesthetic with exposed sponge parts.

The standout feature of the shoe includes the Flyknit upper with water-repellent tapings added upon the heel and forefoot. Branding details are added with the Swoosh logos placed upon the woven uppers in a darker hue and the "Move To Zero" pinwheel logo upon speckled insoles. Another material is added into the mix with the soft terry fabrics upon the collars.

The slipping of feet in and out of the sneakers is made easier with the addition of nylon pull tabs clips upon the heel section. The laces of the shoes are secured with the addition of small and thin interwoven threads and loops upon the lace eyelets. The look is finished off with four tubular air max units.

