Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Pearl pink" sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, started its journey with the launch of the Moon Shoe, which was a revolutionary track running shoe. Over time, the label has expanded enormously but hasn't forgotten its roots, as it continues to bring out new running shoes with advanced technologies.

The label is now debuting a brand-new running silhouette, the Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit, which will be launched this month. After being unveiled in multiple colorways including "Oreo," "Pale Vanilla," and "Baltic Blue" colorways, the label has introduced a "Pearl Pink" makeover.

An official release date for the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Pearl Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on May 18, 2023.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based Swoosh label kickstarted its running shoe lineage of Air Vapormax sneaker in March 2017. The shoe line single-handedly changed the game, as it became the first shoe to use the innovative Air Max technology without using any rubber or foam materials.

The shoe was named the "pinnacle of Nike Air" and became famous due to its sole unit. The Air Vapormax sneaker line was started in 2017 and has continued to garner attention of athletes worldwide with its performance. The swoosh label's site introduces Air Vapormax technology as follows:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

The running shoe lineage of Vapormax is updated annually. Even though the Vapormax 2022 Flyknit model wasn't able to make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent model was developed in 2021. The latest 2023 model is inspired by the Vapormax 2020 Flyknit and Vapormax 2017 Flyknit models.

The latest Vapormax 2023 Flyknit 2023 model features heightened heel counters, mudguards, quarter overlays and a toned down rubberized shielding at the heel. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of newly engineered knit with embedded cables material. The upper is given an "unfinished" aesthetic with exposed sponge parts.

The latest makeover comes in faded and muted pink tones, which are exclusively in women's sizes. The "Oatmeal/ Pearl Pink" colorway features a pink-tinted beige hue on the upper, which matches the terry-like interior lining. Another hue is added into the mix with the Pearl Pink-hued outsoles.

A multi-colored pattern is added on the insoles of the shoes, which is accentuated by the swoosh label's sustainability-focused "Move To Zero" product. Stitched white-hued swoosh logo is added on the outsoles and lateral and medial profiles.

The tongue tags feature iconic "Vapormax" branding. The Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Pearl pink" sneakers are rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on May 18, 2023, for a retail price of $210.

