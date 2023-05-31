5 best women's sneakers in 2023 

Grabbing a few pairs of women's sneakers is more convenient nowadays than it was earlier when the sneaker industry was emerging and the sneaker culture was booming. The Reebok Freestyle was the first pair of women's sneakers to be made available to the public in 1982, and ever since then, sneaker culture has witnessed the introduction of thousands of excellent women's sneakers.

A lot of footwear brands release women's sneakers every year and continue to explore the potential of the women's sneaker cult that is slowly aligning with the popularity of men's sneakers.

The previous year saw a proliferation of fashionable women's sneakers in the sneaker industry, including the New Balance 990v5 Suede and Mesh sneakers, the Nike Blazer Mid Victory Smooth and Textured-leather sneakers, and a lot of other options. Furthermore, 2023 is ready to introduce some of the best women's sneakers in terms of designs, trends, and performance.

Here is a list of the top five women's sneakers set to make a comeback in the sneaker world!

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS Desert Berry and four other women's sneakers releasing in 2023

1) Adidas Samba Sand Strata

The Samba, an Adidas silhouette that was initially developed for indoor football, is now available in a clean and simple interpretation in a light tan. The Adidas Samba "Sand Strata" is coming soon, so prepare for these classy women's sneakers.

This Samba's medial and lateral side walls have a subtly embossed treatment for the 3-Stripes that run along their lengths. This is consistent with the understated, minimalistic look of this silhouette. The upper of the shoe is made entirely of leather and is colored the same sand stratum as the tongue and shoelaces. Off-white is used for the cut-out heel tabs, which go well with the logo that is found on the sand stratum tongues and insoles. The look of these kicks is finished off with a gum rubber outsole in a beige color.

The Adidas Samba Sand Strata was released in May 2023 and retailed for $130 at the official Three Stripes and other retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low GS Desert Berry

The only design by Jordan Brand to feature both the Jordan Wings and the Nike Swoosh emblems is the Air Jordan 1. In addition, these women's sneakers are bathed in lovely tones of pink, and the silhouette has the Nike Swoosh.

This low-top version of the AJ1 comes in a smaller size and features a leather basis in white that is visible on the toe box and the mid-panel. Desert Berry is the color of the smooth leather overlays used on the toe cap, the mudguard, the eye stay panel, the collar, and the heel counter.

The mesh tongues are identical in design. The Jumpman emblems that are embroidered on the tongues, the tongue lining, and the sock liners are all done in the same light coral color, which matches the distinctive profile Swooshes that are on the medial and lateral mid-panels of the shoe. This shoe's design is finished with a spotlessly white midsole and an outsole that is coral-colored rubber.

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS Desert Berry was released in April of 2023 and is available for $100 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

3) Nike GS Air Force1 Low Next Nature "White/Safety Orange"

Nike has released new variations of the Air Force 1 Low in various styles since 1983. A new off-white and orange look has been given to the venerable sneaker by the company in anticipation of the arrival of spring. These ladies' sneakers have streaks of color all over the profile swooshes, the Achilles' Heel panel, the tongue label, and the sock liner. Most of the shoes' uppers are constructed from tumbled leather, while the middle of the foot is covered in a lighter material.

Additionally, in the most recent interpretation of Bruce Kilgore's design, silver lace dubraes have been removed from these women's sneakers. Instead, the bottom of the presidential silhouette is finished in a uniform off-white color, which works well with the top part of the profile.

These women's sneakers were released in May 2023 and are available for $170 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

4) Nike Air Adjust Force Unlocked By You

These women's sneakers by Nike come in customizable options. When you customize with the Nike Air Adjust Force Unlocked By You, you may add individualized touches to your creations.

The Nike Air Adjust Force is a basketball sneaker released in 1996. It contains straps that can be changed out for other colors to match the wearer's style. However, becasuse it is deemed to be hefty in comparison to the standards of modern basketball shoes, Nike has placed it in their sportswear catalog.

If you have the Unlocked by You option, your primary upper base can be either leather, nubuck, or suede, according to your preference. In addition, you can now customize the colors of the visible air bubble located at the heel of the shoe. If the customer chooses, wave-inspired designs can be printed on the inner traction pods. Finally, you can add personalized wording on the heel strap and the inside tongue to put the finishing touches on these women's sneakers.

These exclusive sneakers are available for $170 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike TN Air Max Plus Soft Pink Orange

Nike's TN Air Max Plus, inspired by the sunsets in Florida, has released yet another gorgeous gradient colorway. So here we have the newest women's sneakers, the Nike TN Air Max Plus, in a sweet pink and orange colorway.

This TN Air Max Plus features a mesh upper in a gradient treatment of the shoe's namesake colors, soft pink at the toe and orange at the heel. The TPU cage has the same color scheme, with orange at the top and pale pink at the bottom. All black is the eye stays, laces, sock liner, TPU toe bumper, and leather mudguard that encircle the upper base.

The middle panels are pink and feature orange-outlined, raised Swooshes. The midfoot carbon plate shank is a gradation of black and pink and is housed in a white midsole that displays translucent Air units. The Nike Grind-inspired black rubber outsole completes this shoe.

These women's sneakers are available for $150 at the official Nike retail site and various other retail sites.

The sneaker scene will continue to expand, and the credit goes to these upcoming women's sneakers. These five sneakers are just a few examples of many others to launch. Let us know in the comment section which one you plan to wear for your next girls' day out!

