Nike Dunk Low "Desert Berry" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has given most of its attention to the Dunk sneaker model in the first five months of 2023 and has plans to continue for a while. With releases like Plum Eclipse and more, the label also has revealed similar colorways, such as the Dunk Low "Desert Berry."

The Swoosh label has focused on adding multiple makeovers of the silhouette upon different iterations. The latest "Desert Berry" sneaker is covered in vibrant hits of pink hue upon the entire sneaker. The colorway is somewhat similar to the iconic Dunk Low "Red Lobster" colorway when compared closely.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Desert Berry" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released for $110 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Desert Berry" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Swoosh label has always given ample attention to its classic models like Dunks all year round. In 2023, the label has focused on giving its fans not just OG or SB model but has also lined up a selection of women's exclusive sizes. The beloved Dunk silhouette was launched by the Swoosh label in 1985 as Peter Moore designed the sneaker model for the basketball courts.

The shoe has enjoyed a major spotlight as it continues to be dressed in unique and iconic color schemes over time. The sneaker model was quick to rise to popularity as it was associated with collegiate sneakers and drew in youthful crowds with its eye-catching makeovers.

Soon, an interest in the shoe was taken by other sub-labels, including skateboarding and lifestyle. The silhouette currently holds a high position in the sneaker world, which the official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a traditional mix of leather and mesh. The base of the shoe is made out of all-leather material, which is matched with the mesh tongues and inner lining. The base of the shoe is in a red color scheme, which is accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and heel counters.

More of the red is added upon the mesh tongues of the sneaker. In addition, the red hue is contrasted with the desert berry overlays placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and the heel overlays. The light pink hue is added upon the inner lining, laces, and the "Nike" branding upon the tongue tags.

Another hue is added into the mix with the sail-hued midsoles, "Nike" embroidery on the heel tabs, sock liners, and the profile swooshes. The look is finished with the gum rubber outsoles.

