Nike Dunk Low "Rose Whisper" sneakers: Restock date and more details explored

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, has focused most of its attention on the Dunk sneaker model by releasing multiple colorways and iterations of the silhouette. Besides SB Dunk and OG Dunk, the label has also launched various women-specific dunks since the start of 2023.

Now, the Swoosh label is set to re-release the women-specific Dunk Low "Rose Whisper," which became a huge hit in 2022. The shoe was previously released on June 2, 2022, and was sold out in a few minutes. Giving another chance to purchase to all, the label is restocking the shoes.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the restock of Dunk Low "Rose Whisper." However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on May 19, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rose Whisper" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rose Whisper" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike label's beloved sneaker designer and veteran Peter Moore designed the iconic Dunk silhouette as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. The silhouette was released to the world in 1985 and greatly impacted the sneaker world as multiple fans continued to enjoy the shoe's unique makeover.

The sneaker was slowly associated with collegiate sneakers, and the Swoosh dressed the sneaker model in each of the associated teams. Even though the design was initially introduced as a basketball shoe, multiple other sub-labels, especially the skateboarding and lifestyle departments, took an interest in it.

The shoe currently holds a pristine position in the sneaker world and comes in various patterns and iterations for every user. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The Dunk Low "Rose Whisper" sneakers are constructed from traditional leather material and decorated in the traditional two-toned arrangement. The shoe's base is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and heel counters.

The white base contrasts with the titular Rose pink-hued leather overlays. The official site introduces the "Rose Whisper" sneakers as,

"Now, the college hoops OG is refreshed with a softer palette. Rose Whisper and White colorblocking delivers seasonal style and a bright — but still subtle — touch to your outfit."

The titular Rose Whisper-hued overlays come affixed upon the profile swooshes on lateral and medial profiles, lacing systems, ankle collars, heel counters, inner linings, and laces. Branding details are added with the "NIKE" lettering upon heel tabs, inner lining, and tongue tags.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and rose-hued rubber outsoles. The pair was previously launched on the official e-commerce site on June 2, 2022, for a retail price of $100. Now, it is being restocked and will be available via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on May 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes