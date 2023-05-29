A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The beloved Samuel Ross-founded streetwear label A-Cold-Wall* is collaborating with Nike to launch two new makeovers on the Air Max Plus sneaker models. The Samuel Ross-founded label is collaborating with the Swoosh label after previously connecting with Nike's subsidiary Converse.

The collaborative A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus sneakers will be released in "Black" and "Platinum Tint" makeovers. Both sneakers come in a monochromatic color scheme and will be released in the Summer 2023 catalog.

An official release date for the A-Cold-Wall x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, A-Cold-Wall*, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack will be released in "Black" and "Platinum Tint" colorway

The upcoming A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack will be released in "Black" and "Platinum Tint" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

A-Cold-Wall* was founded by the designer Samuel Ross in London. The label was made as a sartorial line for streetwear in the fall of 2015. The label reflected contemporary fashion as a youth expression and envisioned handcrafted graphic garments and silhouettes.

The label also creates modern clothing to point out the modern British working class. The official site introduces the label as follows:

"A sartorial response to London street culture and the zeitgeist of Britain’s working class, Dr. Samuel Ross launched A-COLD-WALL* in the fall of 2015 to reflect social disparities and youth expression in contemporary fashion."

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Max Plus TN dropping this summer in two colorways 🤍🖤 A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Max Plus TN dropping this summer in two colorways 🤍🖤 https://t.co/EjGKsx8AHn

It further states,

"His distinctly multidisciplinary vision is present in handcrafted graphic garments and silhouettes unbound by the need for symmetry. Each A-COLD-WALL* release blurs the line between materials and fabrics - fashion and the arts – and continues its conceptual trajectory."

The latest sneaker collaboration, the Air Max Plus, is clad in two monochromatic colorways, including "Black" and "Platinum Tint" makeovers. The Air Max Plus sneaker model debuted in 1998, and the latest ACW version ditches the OG traditional mesh build and opts for a premium leather construction instead.

The leather base is overlaid with the plastic TPU panels, which have been molded into the shape of the shoe. The entire structure gives off a premium and luxury aesthetic. Branding details have been added to the sneaker, with "ACW" lettering on the tongues, shank plate, insoles, and heels.

The "ACW" lettering on the tongues is present inside the Air Max Plus badge. Another branding hit is added to the sneakers with "TN" branding in the rear of the shoes, the insoles on the left side, and the mid-section of the midsoles.

Another striking flair is added with the subtle detail of extra square cut-outs on the side panels of the upper. The sneaker models will be released in men's sizes and will be accompanied by special co-branded packaging.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet, but fans can expect the pair to drop in the coming months at the official e-commerce site of A-Cold-Wall*, Nike, and select retailers for a price tag of $210.

Poll : 0 votes