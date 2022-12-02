When will the A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX footwear pack be re-released?

Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse is rejoining forces with the popular Samuel Ross-founded streetwear label A-COLD-WALL* to release a two-piece Aeon Active CX footwear pack. The dynamic duo will be re-releasing two popular colorways over the Aeon Active CX, which had originally debuted in April 2022.
The shoes arrive in a light and dark color palette, each with prominent hues being 'Micro Chip' and 'Black' respectively. The collaborative shoes will be released in unisex sizes with a low-top cut. The 2-piece Aeon Active CX footwear collection is slated to be re-released on the official e-commerce site of Converse on December 20, 2022.
More about the upcoming 2-piece A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX footwear collection featuring "Micro Chip" and "Black" colorways re-releasing in unisex sizes
Boston-based footwear genius Converse is well known for its collaborative roster of partners, which includes the likes of Rick Owens-founded DRKSHDW, Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang, and Samuel Ross-founded A-COLD-WALL*. The final name on the illustrious list is renewing its partnership by re-releasing the popular and hit Aeon Active CX silhouette.
After previously collaborating on multiple Chuck 70 makeovers and Sponge Crater creation, the dynamic duo is gearing up to re-releasing the popular Aeon Active CX silhouettes alongside their new project - Geo Forma boot. The official site of the footwear label introduces the collaborative shoe,
"The future of comfort is active. Blending the conceptual lens of A-COLD-WALL* and game-changing Converse CX technology, the limited-edition Aeon Active CX is built for forward progress. The unique stretch bootie construction and exaggerated heel kick creates smooth ease of entry."
The site further provides the details of the collaborative shoe:
"Suede and leather overlays with rounded lines integrate classic Converse DNA into the future-forward design. Through a bold color combination, subversive graphic language and translucent outsole, Samuel Ross applies his distinct aesthetic to this new, convention-breaking silhouette."
The dynamic duo will release two colorways i.e., "Micro Chip / Healing Jade / Black" and "Black / Black / Apple Green" color schemes. The upper of both silhouettes comes with a stretchable bootie construct with an exaggerated chunky heel kick and pull tabs.
Branding details are added with "A-COLD-WALL*" lettering on the medial profile. TPU overlays add a distinct aesthetic to the footwear pack. At the bottom, the shoe is fitted with revolutionary CX foam and foam midsoles. The foam midsoles come constructed out of 10% recycled content by weight, while the revolutionary CX foam comes constructed out of 12% recycled content of scraps from the factory floor.
The 2-piece Aeon Active CX collaborative sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Converse on December 20, 2022, at a retail price of $160 each.