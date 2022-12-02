When will the A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX footwear pack be re-released?

Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse is rejoining forces with the popular Samuel Ross-founded streetwear label A-COLD-WALL* to release a two-piece Aeon Active CX footwear pack. The dynamic duo will be re-releasing two popular colorways over the Aeon Active CX, which had originally debuted in April 2022.

The shoes arrive in a light and dark color palette, each with prominent hues being 'Micro Chip' and 'Black' respectively. The collaborative shoes will be released in unisex sizes with a low-top cut. The 2-piece Aeon Active CX footwear collection is slated to be re-released on the official e-commerce site of Converse on December 20, 2022.

More about the upcoming 2-piece A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX footwear collection featuring "Micro Chip" and "Black" colorways re-releasing in unisex sizes

upcoming 2-piece A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Aeon Active CX footwear collection featuring "Micro Chip" and "Black" colorways re-releasing in unisex sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Boston-based footwear genius Converse is well known for its collaborative roster of partners, which includes the likes of Rick Owens-founded DRKSHDW, Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang, and Samuel Ross-founded A-COLD-WALL*. The final name on the illustrious list is renewing its partnership by re-releasing the popular and hit Aeon Active CX silhouette.

After previously collaborating on multiple Chuck 70 makeovers and Sponge Crater creation, the dynamic duo is gearing up to re-releasing the popular Aeon Active CX silhouettes alongside their new project - Geo Forma boot. The official site of the footwear label introduces the collaborative shoe,

"The future of comfort is active. Blending the conceptual lens of A-COLD-WALL* and game-changing Converse CX technology, the limited-edition Aeon Active CX is built for forward progress. The unique stretch bootie construction and exaggerated heel kick creates smooth ease of entry."

小言 @ko_go_to A-Cold-Wall x Converse Aeon Active CX Officially Unveiled＞＞



A-Cold-Wall and Converse are teaming up once again to release a new limited-edition Aeon Active CX built for forward progress. A-Cold-Wall x Converse Aeon Active CX Officially Unveiled＞＞A-Cold-Wall and Converse are teaming up once again to release a new limited-edition Aeon Active CX built for forward progress. https://t.co/bSNtz9XodW

The site further provides the details of the collaborative shoe:

"Suede and leather overlays with rounded lines integrate classic Converse DNA into the future-forward design. Through a bold color combination, subversive graphic language and translucent outsole, Samuel Ross applies his distinct aesthetic to this new, convention-breaking silhouette."

The dynamic duo will release two colorways i.e., "Micro Chip / Healing Jade / Black" and "Black / Black / Apple Green" color schemes. The upper of both silhouettes comes with a stretchable bootie construct with an exaggerated chunky heel kick and pull tabs.

Branding details are added with "A-COLD-WALL*" lettering on the medial profile. TPU overlays add a distinct aesthetic to the footwear pack. At the bottom, the shoe is fitted with revolutionary CX foam and foam midsoles. The foam midsoles come constructed out of 10% recycled content by weight, while the revolutionary CX foam comes constructed out of 12% recycled content of scraps from the factory floor.

The 2-piece Aeon Active CX collaborative sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Converse on December 20, 2022, at a retail price of $160 each.

Poll : 0 votes